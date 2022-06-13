METHUEN — State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell was recently honored as Methuen’s Democrat of the Year as her eighth and final term representing the 15th Essex District draws to a close.
“I share this with all of you,” she said during the spring breakfast of the Methuen City Democratic Committee on Saturday.
Looking back on the past 16 years, Campbell remembered the 2008 Democratic primary election when she defeated attorney Christopher DiBella by 496 votes.
“It was not a pretty campaign,” she said. “The men of Methuen stood up against the boys of Methuen and we won.”
Campbell also said civics has become extremely popular in schools across Massachusetts.
“Civics is on fire,” she said. “Our students are on fire, I want you to know that.”
In addition, Campbell praised city leaders for the progress they have made in moving Methuen forward.
“Methuen is now planning five and 10 years out,” she said. “We have our house in order.”
During her tenure on Beacon Hill, Campbell worked to pass legislation such as Nicky’s Law, a bill on sewer overflow into the Merrimack River and the naming of the Caitlin E. Trask Memorial Bridge in Haverhill.
Prior to becoming a state official, Campbell was a U.S. Army paratrooper and served three terms on the City Council.
Democratic candidates
In other news, several candidates for office made their pitches as they compete in the primary election on Sept. 6.
City Council Vice Chairwoman Eunice Zeigler is running to represent the First Essex District in the state Senate.
She said one of her greatest accomplishments on the council was establishing Methuen Day, which is now in its fifth year.
“Last year, we brought over 5,000 people to our downtown,” she said. “I have a track record of getting things done.”
Zeigler is the director of advancement at the YWCA in Lawrence.
Central District City Councilor James McCarty will be on the ballot to represent the newly-formed Fourth Essex District in the House of Representatives.
Having served on the council since 2018, McCarty became the youngest chairman two years later and helped shoulder the weight of the city during the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Methuen has been very good to me,” McCarty said. “I’ve fought the good fight.”
Attorney Quentin Palfrey will be running for attorney general in the September primary.
“I’ve seen how much impact the people’s attorney can have,” he said.
If elected, Palfrey said his top priorities would include advocating for worker’s rights, controlling housing costs and fighting racial injustice.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do,” he said.
Attorney Tanisha Sullivan, a candidate for secretary of state, received a supermajority vote during this year’s Massachusetts Democratic Convention.
“It is our time to serve as a beacon for the rest of the country,” she said, adding that there are significant gaps in voter participation. “We have to turn that around.”
Sullivan also called attention to how much of the state’s government is shrouded in secrecy.
“Massachusetts is the least transparent state in the country,” she said.
Straw poll results
The highlights of the committee’s straw poll showed Attorney General Maura Healey with a commanding lead of 90% to 10% over State Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz in the governor’s race.
However, the campaign for secretary of state is much tighter with incumbent William Galvin clinging to a 53% to 47% lead over Sullivan.
In the Senate race for the First Essex District, Zeigler captured 59% of the straw poll vote while Lawrence Councilor-at-Large Pavel Payano took 41% of the vote.
