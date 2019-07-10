State Rep. Nguyen invites public to office

ANDOVER — State Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, invites the public to visit with her during office hours at Andover Memorial Hall Library Activity Room from 1 to 2 p.m., Monday, July 22.
Everyone is welcome and especially 18th Essex residents are encouraged to stop by to say hello and learn more about Nguyen's work at the State House and in the District.
The next Andover office hours will be in September.
NECC offers business program for working adults
HAVERHILL — This fall, Northern Essex Community College will launch an accelerated business program designed especially for working adults who are short on time but want to earn a degree so they can advance in their career.
Courses will be offered online, face-to-face, and as hybrids. They will run for seven weeks, rather than the traditional 14 weeks. All courses will be taught in Haverhill and students can complete up to 24 credits in nine months.
This fall, for example, students can attend class on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, taking Introductory Accounting 1 and Introduction to Business for the first seven weeks, then Managerial Business Communications and Principles of Marketing for the second seven weeks.
If students take four courses a semester and summer courses, an associate's degree could be completed in as little as 18 months, according to Kelly Sullivan, NECC's dean of business and professional studies.
Each student will be paired with a faculty coach who will assist with selecting courses and deciding on a personal timeline for degree completion. Students can pick and choose a schedule that fits their needs.
Students can choose from two tracks: Business Management or Business Transfer.
Graduates can successfully transfer to public and private colleges and universities, including UMass Lowell, UMass Amherst, Southern New Hampshire University, St. Joseph’s College (Maine), Merrimack College, Salem State, and Boston University. Many of these colleges offer bachelor’s in business online.
To learn more about the program, visit the website or contact Kelly Sullivan, 978 556-3879 or ksullivan@necc.mass.edu.
DiZoglio spends time with seniors at Statehouse
METHUEN — State Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, recently hosted the Methuen Senior Activity Center for a visit at the Massachusetts Statehouse.
Following brunch and a historical tour of the building, DiZoglio brought the seniors into the Senate Chamber where she discussed the legislative process.
“I have strived during my time in the Legislature to host events like these that bring our amazing seniors together,” DiZoglio said. “It is so important that we keep our older adults independent, socially engaged and active and I look forward to sponsoring many more future gatherings."
Concert planned in Hampstead
HAMPSTEAD — Hampstead’s Meetinghouse Park welcomes fan favorite Blacklite Band at 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 16. This classic rock cover band plays tunes from the greatest era of music featuring selections by The Beatles, Kinks, Animals, Doors, Stones, Roy Orbison and others.
This free summer concert series, now in its 14th year, is sponsored by Hampstead Cable TV.
The park is located at 11 Main St. Donations of items suitable for those serving overseas are greatly appreciated. Also welcome are monetary donations to help with the cost of mailing.
The rain venue is Hampstead Middle School, 28 School St. For a list of upcoming concerts, visit meetinghousepark.org or call 603-560-5069.