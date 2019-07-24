SALISBURY — The state's Energy and Environmental Affairs secretary delivered a $157,500 check to the town Wednesday for the Ring's Island flooding prevention project and listened to concerns about climate change from dozens of residents and municipal officials.
Secretary Katie Theoharides touted Gov. Charlie Baker's recent ResilientMA legislation that would make more money available for climate change-related infrastructure, natural resource protection and enhanced resiliency projects at the local level. The state funding would come from an increase in the deeds excise rate.
"We are looking at $1 billion over 10 years," Theoharides said. "But it is certainly not going to address all of the resiliency challenges all over the state."
Theoharides met with about 40 representatives from Salisbury, Newburyport, Newbury, Ipswich, Peabody, Waltham and Boston University, among others, as well as state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, to hear their thoughts on the proposed program.
"I really wanted to share and to highlight Gov. Baker and (Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito's) commitment to this issue of climate change from both ends of the spectrum," Theoharides said.
She noted the Baker administration's first step in addressing climate change is to reduce its causes.
"We are working on modeling those solutions and working with other states to really make sure that we are addressing (carbon) emissions on a larger scale," Theoharides said.
"The other piece of the equation though is dealing with some of the impact we are already seeing," she added. "Even if we cut emissions down to zero, the climate system is such that we are already on this course of seeing these changes. Oceans are rising and storms are more intense."
Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday said combined sewage overflows in the Merrimack River from upstream sanitation districts after heavy rain have become a serious concern for Newburyport residents and businesses.
"Realtors are telling us that this is starting to impact people who are willing to purchase homes along the river," Holaday said. "This is a really, really serious problem."
Holaday added that the area cannot wait "30 to 40 years" to fix the problem and asked for more detailed notification when CSOs occur.
"Every day, I am getting some kind of cryptic engineering information that something is happening with a CSOs but it is not in English," Holaday said. "This makes it difficult to put this information out to the community."
Theoharides told Holaday she has heard similar concerns.
"There are a lot of communities affected by these CSOs," Theoharides said.
Plum Island resident Ron Barrett voiced his concerns with the proposed ResilientMA program's fiscal sustainability and government accountability.
"How do we know this money won't be used for other things?" Barrett asked. "It can be a great idea but in five years from now, we could come back and there is no money there because the state was short on money for something else and took the money."
Theoharides responded, "Sometimes, you have to trust state government."
DiZoglio said she and state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, have been collaborating on how best to work with the administration to make their "communities go more green."
"We will be coming up here sometime in September to talk to some of our beach organizations," DiZoglio said.
Theoharides started her afternoon by touring Ring's Island where a $157,500 Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness grant will pay for a vulnerability assessment of the flooding prevention project.
Motorists can't drive on Ferry Road four to six times a year because of flooding, according to Town Planner Lisa Pearson.
The state grant will fund the vulnerability assessment by the engineering firm Weston & Sampson, which would redesign a pair of culverts and look at options to raise a portion of Ferry Road.