BOSTON -- The state is trying to recoup nearly $190 million in "overpayments" from jobless workers who received unemployment benefits during the pandemic.
The overpayments were made to those receiving traditional state benefits as well as self-employed, gig economy workers and others getting weekly payments under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.
As of Sept. 30, there were 78,337 cases of overpayments totaling $188,283,829, according to the latest data from the state Department of Unemployment Assistance. That's about $2,400 per worker.
Jobless workers who received the extra benefits have been finding out about the overpayments through notices sent out by the state agency in recent weeks.
Workers' rights groups say the notices are coming as a shock to people who, in many cases, received and spent benefits they had no reason to question.
"It's terrifying," said Michele Evermore, a senior policy analyst for the National Employment Law Project. "In some cases, people who've been unemployed for almost a year and receiving benefits are getting overpayment notices for upwards of $20,000, and told they must repay it."
Benefit overpayments can occur for a variety of reasons, Evermore said. People may apply for benefits they believe they're qualified for but are later deemed ineligible, or they make good-faith mistakes improperly filling out the required forms. In other cases, clerical errors are made by states in the rush to approve claims.
A rush to get pandemic unemployment funds flowing meant they didn't get the usual vetting, she said.
"This was a massive government program that was rolled out in a few weeks," Evermore said. "So mistakes were inevitable."
Hasty efforts to process benefits claims also left states vulnerable to attack by fraudsters and international criminal gangs, who have filed hundreds of thousands of bogus claims in Massachusetts.
While unemployment overpayments are common in normal circumstances, Evermore said the pandemic has dramatically increased the amount owed to states. It’s a nationwide problem affecting every state, she said.
In New Hampshire, for example, the state is asking more than 10,000 jobless workers to pay back nearly $25 million in overpayments from the past year.
To recoup the overpayments, Massachusetts offers individuals the opportunity to return the money in a lump sum or deduct it from weekly payments if they are still receiving benefits. The state can also deduct overpayments from tax refunds, or pursue repayment through the courts.
Those who receive overpayment notices can appeal. Even if they acknowledge the overpayments, some recipients can qualify for a "waiver" from repaying the money.
The state charges 15% interest on overpayments deemed to be fraudulent or that are "due to a misrepresentation or failure to disclose a material fact."
It's not clear how much of the $188.2 million the state has recouped, or how many beneficiaries have sought or gotten waivers. The state also didn't provide other details, such as the amount of a typical overpayment.
A $900 billion federal pandemic relief bill allows states to waive overpayment if it's determined the beneficiary wasn't at fault or "if such repayment would be contrary to equity and good conscience." Massachusetts has similar rules on the books.
Like most states, Massachusetts has been hit by a wave of unemployment claims amid the pandemic and government-mandated business closures.
The state has paid out more than $5.3 billion in benefits so far, and tens of thousands of workers are still idle amid ongoing economic fallout of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Baker administration has been forced to borrow more than $2.2 billion from the federal government to continue paying claims. And employers are facing increases in unemployment insurance taxes of up to 60% this year to help replenish the fund that covers benefits claims.
Greg Sullivan, a senior analyst with the Pioneer Institute, a Boston-based think tank, said the state needs to recoup as much of the money as possible.
"The unemployment trust fund could be $5 billion in the hole by next year," he said. "So it's incumbent on the state to do whatever it can to recover those funds."
