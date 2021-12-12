METHUEN — The state Executive Office for Administration and Finance is taking back $650,000 from the city that was given out using CARES Act funding for restaurants and COVID-19 hazard pay for some employees.
After receiving $4 million in federal COVID-19 aid funds, Mayor Neil Perry was given a deadline of Dec. 31, 2020, to allocate it. Now of the expenditures he made, the city must return $150,000 that went to restaurants and $500,000 in COVID-19 hazard pay issued to essential employees shortly before the holidays last year.
Administration and Finance officials told Perry late Friday afternoon that his appeal for $68,000 in rental assistance money given to Methuen residents who faced pandemic-related hardship was successful. Originally, the city was told it must return that money on the grounds it was not an acceptable use of COVID-19 funds.
Hazard pay stipends must be returned because they amount to “impermissible bonuses” for workers who did not face a “physical hardship” related to their employment, according to the state.
The restaurant money, given to owners to reimburse licensing fees, is owed back because it was not deemed an eligible expense.
Public records obtained by The Eagle-Tribune from the state show that hazard pay was issued to 346 city employees — with titles ranging from human resources director, to junior accountant, director of public works and police and firefighters.
The mayor said the stipends went to employees working in person at City Hall or on site at their workplace in prorated amounts of up to $1,500, depending on the amount of time they worked during the pandemic.
Teachers were not issued the one-time payment because they had received a 1.5% raise, Perry said. Further, he said, no one in the mayor’s office earned a stipend, nor did any worker on an individual employment contract. Elected officials were also ineligible for payments.
Prior to the money being distributed, Methuen’s Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Maggie Duprey confirmed the hazard pay was allowable, according to Perry.
“We were very careful about what we spent and asked for approval before we did it,” he said.
On Nov. 5, 2020, Duprey submitted a question via an online web form asking if the city could give essential employees hazard pay through the CARES funding.
The following day, Brendan Sweeney, assistant director for federal funds related to municipalities, responded that “yes, this was an allowable expense.”
However, the Administration and Finance office later rescinded its decision and said the money must now be returned.
According to a letter from Sweeney to Duprey dated Jan. 14, 2021, public employees continuing in their roles despite the challenges presented by COVID-19 do not “in and of itself” constitute a sufficient justification warranting hazard pay.
“Hazard pay is an eligible (use)... if it is provided for performing hazardous duty or work involving physical hardship that in each case is related to COVID-19,” Sweeney’s letter states.
But, the state determined, the payroll documents provided for staff at the Police and Fire departments and the Department of Public Works did not include sufficient detail that the work was COVID-19 related. Rather, according to a letter from Sweeney, there was “an order to give time to police to ‘rest up’ and spend time with families in advance of an uptick in COVID cases.’”
“This is not an eligible application of hazard pay,” the state ruled, calling them “impermissible bonuses for these employees.”
The mayor said he objects to the term “bonuses” and instead calls the stipends “hazard pay.”
“Hindsight’s 20/20. If I had to do it over again, I wouldn’t,” Perry said. “People on social media are saying the vast majority of people (who earned the stipend) stayed home, and that’s just not true. Not the Police, Fire or Public Works departments, which are 80% of my workforce.”
Those employees couldn’t work remotely, he said, because it’s just not possible.
“If the state came back and said ‘You have to pay it back for the people who work in City Hall,’ I’d have a hard time fighting that,” he said.
“I wouldn’t have given it if the state said no. The state is saying ‘You should have known there were conditions,’” Perry said. “My feedback is, ‘You should have told me the conditions.’ There’s a narrative out there that the state said no and we did it anyway. That’s not true. I don’t have that much chutzpah. Without being sour grapes, it’s hard when you’re arguing with the judge and jury.”
The City Council did not vote to issue the hazard pay, business or rental assistance payments, despite the fact that municipal code requires a vote on any payment more than $50,000.
According to Perry, city officials didn’t ask for approval before issuing the rental payments or restaurant aid money. He did, however, say that the rental aid money went straight to landlords or utility companies. When it comes to the restaurant aid program, Perry said the city “copied” what another community was doing.
Councilor D.J. Beauregard spoke to the assistant city manager in Lowell, where officials waived the licensing fees for bars and restaurants.
“They did not utilize or appropriate any funding to cover those costs; instead, they took it as a loss,” Beauregard said.
The mayor has appealed the state’s decision regarding the hazard pay and restaurant stipends. After several requests for an in-person meeting to discuss the situation, he finally has one scheduled for Tuesday.
“If we had in-person meetings, the rental assistance program would have been approved sooner,” Perry said.
He also sent letters to state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, and Gov. Charlie Baker expressing his dissatisfaction.
“How can the Commonwealth continue to say they’re small-business friendly (when this happens)?” Perry questioned, pointing out the trouble Methuen had as a border community when neighboring New Hampshire was open during the pandemic.
Brendan Moss, the media representative for Administration and Finance, said the state “is responsible for ensuring that all expenditures charged to this grant comply with all applicable federal rules and regulations (and) A&F continues to work through the review and remediation process with the City of Methuen and other municipalities.”
Perry has pledged to keep the city’s free cash reserve of $12.9 million intact to finish out the budget year, so where the payback money will come from is in question.
Council Chairman Steve Saba said it will be taken from what’s known as the “cherry sheet,” a document that identifies all funding Methuen receives from the state to cover expenses in the coming year.
“We’re going to have to find the money to make it up,” he said.
Beauregard has also asked Solicitor Kenneth Rossetti if the council can require the administration to bring all proposed COVID-19 relief spending before its members for approval going forward as a corrective measure.
“The goal would be to bring a measure forward in an emergency meeting if he believes we can do it,” Beauregard said. “We need to examine the legal potential for stronger oversight of these federal funds.”
Saba said he faults Perry and Duprey equally for the situation.
“When you’re the CAFO of a city like Methuen, you don’t go on a question-and-answer site to get an automated response,” Saba said. “You get a person on the phone. You check it a third time before you do something like that.”
Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro said she initially thought this could have been chalked up to a “reasonable mistake,” but now worries that the city’s free cash reserves could be in danger.
“I’m frustrated the taxpayers are left picking up the tab, and our free cash we’ve worked to build since 2018 is being targeted due to mismanagement and lack of compliance,” Finocchiaro said.