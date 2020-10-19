LAWRENCE — The effort to fight the spread of COVID-19 is moving to texting.
Merrimack Valley residents were scheduled to receive a text from state public health officials Monday night as part of the latest effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The Massachusetts Department of Health is deploying a wireless emergency alert message to phones in several high-risk communities, including Lawrence. Phones in neighboring communities may also receive an alert due to cell tower locations.
The message, delivered between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday in English and Spanish, urges residents to do things like wear a mask, maintain proper social distancing and get tested for COVID-19. The alert also encourages residents to visit the state's coronavirus website at mass.gov/stopcovid19.
Chelsea, Everett, Lynn, Nantucket, New Bedford, Revere, Framingham, Winthrop and Worcester were also expected to receive Monday night's alert, which is part of a larger campaign to continue awareness of the coronavirus.