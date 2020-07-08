LAWRENCE — Starting Friday, residents of the city will be able to get free COVID-19 testing as part of a program aimed at communities with higher positive test rates than the state average.
Gov. Charlie Baker, in his Wednesday press briefing on the coronavirus crisis, launched the "Stop the Spread" initiative in eight communities, including Chelsea, Everett, Fall River, Lowell, Lynn Marlborough and New Bedford, in addition to Lawrence.
“While the commonwealth has made progress on reducing the overall positive test rate, there are still communities where the number of positive tests is above the average of the rest of the state,” Baker said. “Focusing our efforts to increase testing in these communities will help identify new cases and stop the spread. Residents of these communities, even those who are asymptomatic, are urged to take advantage of these new sites.”
Lawrence Mayor Dan Rivera did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.
The free testing will run from July 10 to Aug. 14.
On Friday, testing will be available at two locations in Lawrence: the MVRTA City Lot on Canal Street from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 65 Union St. from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
The MVRTA lot will offer drive-through or walk-up testing by appointment. The testing site at 65 Union St. requires pre-registration. For full details on times and locations in Lawrence and elsewhere, visit: mass.gov/stopthespread.
According to a statement put out by the governor's office, the “Stop the Spread” initiative is a data-driven effort to reduce the prevalence of COVID-19 in communities that are above the state average in total cases and positive tests, and have experienced a decline in testing levels since April.
Residents of the eight communities with higher-than-average positive tests are urged to take advantage of the availability of these new testing sites, even if they are asymptomatic. While these sites are being launched in these communities, they are open to all Massachusetts residents, the statement said.
“This initiative will provide widespread testing in easy to access community locations,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “If you live in these communities, please get tested to protect your family, loved ones and neighbors from COVID-19.”
Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders agreed, noting that “Increased testing within these communities will help to identify new cases of COVID-19 and break the chains of community transmission. As we move into the summer, we will continue to closely monitor positivity and testing rates across the commonwealth.”
The population of the cities in which the free testing will be conducted – Chelsea, Everett, Fall River, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Marlborough, and New Bedford – make up approximately 9% of the commonwealth’s population, but have seen 27% of the commonwealth’s positive tests in the last two weeks.
The statewide positive test rate over the past two weeks is approximately 2%, but in these eight communities, 8% of tests have been positive.
Despite the continued elevated spread in these communities, total testing in these communities has declined 39% since the end of April, and the total cases as a percentage of population for these communities is nearly double the state average.