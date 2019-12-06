ANDOVER — The state has apparently rejected the town's request for help paying for renovations at the high school, Superintendent Sheldon Berman told the School Committee Thursday night.
Berman said that although it's not official yet, he is not optimistic that the Mass. School Building Authority (MSBA) will approve the town's request.
"We haven't received any notification," he said, "but given that we haven't been invited to their meeting next week, our chances aren't good."
The board meets next week where it will vote on which projects to accept. Berman said that usually, districts get an invitation well in advance if they are going to receive funding.
If, as expected, the MSBA fails to fund the high school project, it will be the seventh time since 2010, Berman said.
"It's very disappointing," he said Thursday night. "It's an issue the full committee will have to address. Do we go back and apply again?"
School Committee member Shannon Scully called it "incredibly disappointing news," adding, however, that "we put our best foot forward."
"I feel good about the effort we put in," she said. "But even when you do the right thing it doesn't always go your way. ... We need to increase capacity at the high school, and overcrowding problems are not going away. We have to figure out the next steps. But there's not much more that we could have done."
Committee Chairman Joel Blumstein said the news was a "disappointment" and that some time in January, the committee would have to make some decisions.
He said he would be in contact with the chairman of the Andover High School Facility Study Committee, Mark Johnson, to "get their recommendations as to next steps."
According to the Study Committee's report, published in October 2018, the high school is in dire need of renovations, from ventilating, heating and air-conditioning problems to issues related to overcrowding.
The school was originally built in 1966 for a maximum capacity of 1,200 students. In 1983, the Collins Center was added. In 1995, an addition increased capacity to about 1,500 students and included accommodations for Grade 9, which started at AHS in 1989. The work includes an addition to the science wing, construction of a new entrance and new art classrooms, the new field house, an expanded gym and expanded cafeteria.
Since then, there have been no significant upgrades at the school.
There are currently 1,800 students at the school.
The study committee found a number of safety problems at the high school, such as the fact that there are fire sprinklers in only 65 percent of the building and the fire alarm is inaudible in parts of the building.
It also found problems with overcrowding, such as the fact that "former teacher work rooms and teacher dining areas have been converted to classroom space." Also, with "faculty teaching in multiple classrooms they had no appropriate space to prepare lessons, grade papers or meet with students." Finally, the committee found that "small classrooms and inflexible furnishings limited teaching options."
As for the building itself, the committee found "uninsulated walls and older windows allow heat gain in the summer and heat loss in the winter." The committee also found that concrete floors extended to the exterior creating what they called a “thermal bridge," making the floors and exterior walls hot in summer and cold in winter.
Also found were problems with temperature, humidity, air quality, lighting and acoustics.
In short, the report said, "AHS classrooms are often too hot or too cold."
The study committee recommended a series of options for the high school, from doing nothing, which would still cost $20 million in maintenance and repairs, to building a brand-new school for more than $200 million.
Among the options that would have used a combination of state and local funding, were: $55 million for a partial renovation and small addition; $83 million for a partial renovation and new building; $139 million to $147 million for a full renovation and a new addition; and, finally, $185 million to $203 million for a new high school.
The state typically reimburses these kinds of projects by about 40 percent of eligible costs.
Berman said Friday that the process of studying problems at the high school raised some serious problems that need to be fixed, one way or another.
"There are problems in the facility that need to be addressed," he said. "If we address overcrowding, we need to look at temperature control. So how do we address that? We learned very significant findings in the work we commissioned with (architects) HMFH."
The town paid the Cambridge firm $170,000 for the feasibility study, Berman said.
"These are not inexpensive problems," Berman said. "They are fairly costly problems."