BOSTON — From TV ads and billboards to social media posts, the advent of sports betting in Massachusetts has unleashed a tidal wave of advertising aimed at drawing bettors to place wagers on games.
FanDuel, DraftKings and other sportsbooks have been hyping the new multi-billion industry with a barrage of ads featuring celebrities and athletes such as former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and former Red Sox great David Ortiz, offering sign-up bonuses and other benefits to lure players.
The advertising free-for-all has caught the attention of state regulators, many of whom have expressed concerns about the potential for a flood of predatory marketing swaying players to bet more than they should on games.
Earlier this month, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission approved a temporary waiver allowing revenue-sharing agreement deals between sportsbooks and third-party groups such as apps, websites and cable companies. The waiver is set to expire April 14, when the panel is expected to approve new rules.
The commission is weighing proposed regulations that would prohibit agreements with third-party marketers if those deals are tied to the number of customers acquired or wagers placed, or the outcome of wagers. If approved, it would be one of the toughest regulations for third-party marketing in the nation.
Initially, state regulators banned third parties from participating in licensed marketing agreements with the sportsbook operators. But they walked that back after hearing from marketing firms who are being told by operators they wouldn't be compensated for any business they steer toward licensed sportsbooks.
Still, the advertising storm is also drawing the attention of Attorney General Andrea Campbell, whose office sent a nine-page letter to the Gaming Commission urging them as they consider new regulations to set "meaningful guardrails governing how mobile sports wagering is marketed and promoted."
"Any smartphone is on the verge of becoming a digital sportsbook," Campbell's office wrote. "With this expansion, the population of gamblers — and potential problem gamblers — may grow substantially."
The stakes are high with hundreds of millions of dollars in potential revenue for companies that tie their operations to an established sportsbook.
Last month, three casinos licensed to accept sports betting roped in more than $25.7 million on games, according to state regulators. That doesn't include revenue from mobile sports betting, which got underway March 10 with six sportsbooks taking bets through apps and other online platforms.
Multimillion dollar deals already being inked between media companies and sportsbooks will likely continue the barrage of advertising.
Last week, New England Sports Network announced a multi-year deal with FanDuel that will include commercials, sponsorships and pre-game events featuring the sportsbook. The deal designates FanDuel as the "premiere sportsbook partner" of NESN’s Red Sox and Bruins game day coverage.
Third-party groups argue they aren't just hyping the new industry, but providing useful information for bettors about how to navigate a complex system of placing bets on games.
Some industry affiliated websites have marketing agreements with sportsbooks or media companies and post in-depth sports betting education on various operators.
"We make offers through those sportsbooks," said Lou Monaco, a gaming analyst for the BetMassachusetts.com website. "We're technically advertising, but it is not like radio or TV where you're being inundated. It's more like behind-the-scenes advertising."
Massachusetts lawmakers authorized sports wagering for adults 21 years of age and older in August, and set up a system to tax and regulate the multibillion-dollar industry.
To date, 35 states and Washington, D.C., legalized sports betting since a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a federal law prohibiting sports gambling, according to the American Gaming Association, a trade group.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
