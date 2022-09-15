Dear Readers,
Starting with today’s edition, Stepping Out, a popular feature that formerly appeared in The Sunday Eagle-Tribune, will return to our publication every Thursday.
Stepping Out features photo packages of events from around the region. It may be a networking breakfast, social gathering, Business After Hours, or other event that brings people together and allows you, our readers, to see your colleagues, friends and maybe even yourself within the pages of The Eagle-Tribune.
We would very much like submissions of photos (preferably six to eight), along with detailed captions identifying people by first and last name, and details about your event. Specifics appear on today’s Stepping Out, Page A20.
Also new today is the Advice page. Each Thursday, you will find Medicare (Toni King), real estate (Gary Singer) and finance (Dave Ramsey) columns, along with a “wild card” chosen by the editor. You are invited to submit questions and get answers from the experts.
As always, we hope you will join the fun – and enjoy.
Tracey Rauh, editor
