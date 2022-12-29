The Merrimack Valley Chamber hosted a Business Networking Holiday Mixer shortly before Christmas at the Phoenician Restaurant in Haverhill, where members celebrated the holidays and made new business connections. Many of those attending brought a toy donation for the Clarendon Hope For The Holidays Toy Drive.
