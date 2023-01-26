The Methuen High School Rangers varsity hockey team honored military and first responders by hosting an appreciation night on Thursday, Jan. 19. About 30 veterans, firefighters and police officer were in attendance and recognized before the start of the game against the Haverhill High School Hillies.
- By Sarah Ashley Pratt | Special to Marketplace
