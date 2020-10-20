State Sen. Diana DiZoglio certainly walks the walk.
If, that is, "the walk" is 159 miles across Massachusetts — from west to east — to raise money for a new youth/community center in her hometown of Methuen.
"The first day (last Friday) was rough with rain and cold the whole day," DiZoglio said. "Since then, the weather has been beautiful and the foliage is incredible."
She's logging 15 to 20 miles a day, which, she said, is taking a toll on her joints despite the training she did leading up to the hike.
"Nothing can prepare you for that," she said, referring to the average miles per day, day after day. "But it's doable."
DiZoglio has been buoyed by the support she's received along the way, from free lodging at a number of motels to companionship in the form of state legislators joining her for parts of the trek.
State Rep. Paul Mark, D-Peru, joined her in Irving, Massachusetts. Then state Sen. Jo Cummerford met her in Greenfield, walking alongside her for part of the trip.
On day one, at the New York/Massachusetts border, she was joined by Sen. Adam Hines.
"It's great to be joined by legislators from across the state and to know they share my passion for supporting youth services across the state," DiZoglio said, adding that there is growing sentiment in the Legislature to provide state funding for youth services.
DiZoglio said what has struck her most about her journey so far is how few resources are put toward youth programs in communities across the state.
"Youth organizations are struggling," she said. "Everybody, statewide, is really struggling for funds for youth organizations."
She said she chose to hike across the state to raise money because traditional fundraisers — such as comedy shows or auctions — are not allowed under the current restrictions of COVID-19, which limit public gatherings to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.
Nonetheless, the project is gaining local traction.
Last week, a group of middle- and high-school students went before the School Committee to testify in favor of using the old Pleasant Valley School as a teen center. The school is currently used for storage by the district and would have to be declared surplus before it could be repurposed as a teen center.
So far, fund-raising for the center has proven to be successful. As of Monday, DiZoglio had raised $84,000 in donations as she hikes her way through western Massachusetts. She's shooting for $159,000 — or $1,000 per mile she hikes.
Meanwhile, a grant of $200,000 has helped get the movement for a youth center off the ground with organizing and planning by several nonprofits. The Legislature has set aside $1 million in a bond bill that needs to be released by Gov. Charlie Baker. She said Baker typically releases funding if the local community steps up with some kind of matching funding.
"We are encouraging business owners to make corporate contributions," she said. "Larger donations will get us there more quickly."
But she also asked residents to do what they can.
"All of the smaller contributions are adding up," she said. "I would encourage your readers to give $20, $15 even $5 — every donation counts."
She said people can go to the website inspirationalones.org which has a tab at the top to donate to the Methuen youth/community center.
In the meantime, DiZoglio will continue her walk, taking some main roads and back roads, hiking along the shoulder and keeping an eye out for wildlife.
"There was a sign that had a bear on it," she said. "It was a bear-crossing sign. That put me on edge for a couple of miles. I didn't see a bear thankfully, but it put a little pep in my step."
DiZoglio hopes to be in Methuen on Saturday, where she will be joined by Congresswoman Lori Trahan of Lowell and some city officials as she walks through the city.
She plans to finish the hike in Salisbury on Sunday.
Follow DiZoglio's progress on Facebook, Instagram and inspirationalones.org.