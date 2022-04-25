NORTH ANDOVER — While the North Andover Historical Society is dedicated to the past, it is also concerned about the future.
That is why, when its board decided to set up shop in the Stevens Center on the Common, they renovated the building in ways that would reduce its impact on the environment.
They can now say that the future has arrived, because one year after the Center was equipped with a range of power-saving technologies, the building has produced more energy than it has consumed.
That has followed from the installation of solar panels on the roof, which collect energy that is transferred to the electrical grid by inverters mounted on a wall inside.
“They run everything in here, the heat, the light, the power,” said James Worden, a member of the society’s board.
It was also necessary to add insulation, which was completely missing from the Center’s walls when it was built in 1960.
“In 1960, they didn’t care,” Worden said. “Power was going to be too cheap to meter.”
In addition to spraying insulating foam into the walls, the Historical Society has replaced rotten wooden window frames with synthetic materials, and installed triple-paned windows that are filled with krypton gas.
“This place is wrapped up tight,” Worden said.
A geothermal heating system now controls the building’s temperature inside by circulating water through coils that are buried outside, four feet in the ground, where the temperature is always around 50 degrees.
“It’s like magic, but it’s just simple engineering how it does it, and it’s very quiet,” Worden said. “It won’t explode. It won’t burn.”
While these improvements have made the building a model of environmental stewardship, they will also save money, which in turn will help the North Andover Historical Society accomplish its mission.
“We wanted to take maintenance down as low as we could, and then take energy costs away completely,” Worden said. “So the operating costs of the building — other than insurance and stuff, which should be lower because we don’t have fuel — the operating costs every year should be really low, so we can afford to have free events in the theater. There are events that are paid, but it’s really nice to have free events as well.”
Occupying the 15,000 square feet of the Stevens Center has given the Historical Society a chance to reinvent itself as “a community center that revolves around the Historical Society,” Worden said.
The new theater on the first floor that bears his name, in honor of a donation that Worden made, is one of several means by which the Center will serve the community.
“There’s so many diverse things you can put in there, from movies to talks, performance, music, small theater, small dance,” Worden said.
While the theater is up and running, and has already hosted movies and talks, a cafe will be installed in the lobby sometime this summer. While the espresso and muffins should satisfy customers, the only drawback is that the cafe will probably consume the excess energy that the building produces, but Worden is OK with that.
“Our surplus now will probably come to zero, which is fine, because we want it to be net zero,” he said.
Two main galleries on the first floor are currently being filled with exhibits, one of which will draw from the Historical Society’s extensive collection of artifacts, and will focus on historical and cultural themes.
The other gallery, which Worden said will be called “Energy Alive,” will focus on transportation, energy and industry in the Merrimack Valley. It already includes a solar car that Worden built at MIT in 1987 which hit speeds as high as 75 mph in races in Switzerland and Australia.
But Worden, who built electric cars “when they weren’t cool” with his wife and then started a company to build solar inverters, said his favorite part of the gallery will feature the Stevens Center itself in an interactive exhibit.
“We’ll have a model of the building that shows and teaches you how everything works,” Worden said.
He hopes that the renovations at the Stevens Center will inspire people to make similar improvements in all kinds of buildings.
“This is a 1960s, horribly inefficient building, and now it uses nothing,” Worden said. “If we can do it here, it’s really easy to do it at home.”
