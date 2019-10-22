NORTH ANDOVER — The venerable Stevens Estate will be hosting a unique fashion show Friday evening.
First of all, a couple of horses – yes, two miniature therapy horse named Peaches and Mr. Buttons – will accompany one of the models, Jacqui Driscoll, owner of A Garden of Knitters, as she walks down the runway.
Along with Driscoll, models will include other women and men who play prominent roles in North Andover.
Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues, who assumed her current post slightly more than a month ago, is scheduled to make her debut on the local fashion scene.
Among the men, Dr. Gregg Gilligan, North Andover's superintendent of schools, is expected to provide an education in sartorial splendor. The super has a fondness for bow ties, so he'll likely sport a stylish cravat.
The purpose of the show is to raise money for the North Andover Women's Club, which in turn finances scholarships and other local charitable endeavors. Founded in 1935 by Helen Carvell, the club has aided the North Andover Youth Center, Stevens Memorial Library, North Andover Music Association, the Town Hall commemorative clock, People's Pantry, veterans organizations, St. Vincent de Paul Society and special programs for the Police and Fire departments.
The club paid for lights for the Old Center Common, according to Rosemary Connelly Smedile, president of the organization. Individuals in need also benefit from the club's generosity, Smedile said.
As an example, she mentioned a veteran who couldn't afford to fix his car, rendering him unable to get to medical appointments. The Women's Club helped him pay for the repairs, she said.
Smedile, a longtime selectwoman, said the original members of the North Andover Women's Club were "women who wanted to get out of the house."
"We are women of all different ages," said Smedile, who will also be striding down the runway.
Other models of women's fashions will include firefighter Liz Iminski; Pamela Clenney, a retired North Andover teacher; author Beth Daigle; Marion Donahue, vice president of Pentucket Bank; Maria Donovan, a beauty consultant with CVS; Kimberly Moore, a dispatcher for the North Andover Police Department; Kellee Twadelle, owner of Rose and Dove; and Kathy Vaillancourt, coordinator of the University of Massachusetts School of Engineering.
Kathey Vaillancourt is the wife of Selectman Richard Vaillancourt.
Men's fashions will be modeled by a large delegation of police officers and firefighters, led by police Chief Charles Gray and fire Chief William McCarthy. Other public safety models include Sgt. Michael Davis and Officer Timothy Crane from the police and firefighters Robert Crane and Matthew Davis.
Also modeling will be Gregory Andrews, assistant manager of the Salem Five Bank; Timothy Campbell, owner of Eagle East Aviation; Gary Goudreau of Marissa Michaels Hair Stylist; Michael Xenakis, owner of Mike's and Taki's restaurants; and George Dekeon, a former longtime Haverhill city councilor.
To keep Gilligan from being the sole educator among the men, Assistant Superintendent for Administration and Finance James Mealey and Steve Nugent, director of guidance for North Andover High School, will demonstrate distinguished attire.
After all, as Mark Twain said, "Clothes make the man. Naked people have little or no influence on society."
The fashions for the evening are being provided by Chicos, Dino Furs, Jos. A Bank and Soft Surroundings. The festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. Hors d'oeuvres will be offered and a cash bar will be available.
Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the door.
Now, getting back to the horses, isn't that risky? What if Peaches or Mr. Buttons need to, you know, ahem, ahh, take care of business?
"I have been asked that question many times," said Joan Tetler, treasurer of the Women's Club and chairwoman of the Fashion Show Committee. "I have been told that the horses are well-trained."
Peaches and Mr. Buttons are affiliated with Lifting Spirits Miniature Therapy Horses. The owner, Toni Hadad, is a sister of Jacqui Driscoll – the woman who will be accompanied by them on the runway.