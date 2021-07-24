Stevens Estate's new managers

After choosing Fireside Catering to manage the buildings at the Stevens Estate, North Andover selected Mass Audubon to take care of the land that surrounds them.
"The whole property is 165 acres, and Mass Audubon is taking on oversight of the ecological management and habitat improvement on 137 acres of the 165," said Amy Weidensaul, director of Mass Audubon North Shore.
Mass Audubon, which was founded in 1896 and manages nine other properties on the North Shore, signed an agreement with North Andover on July 8.
"Mass Audubon is really excited about the property," Weidensaul said. "The property is beautiful, and it enables us to better serve that side of the county, where we don't have a physical presence."
In order to fashion an ecological management plan, Mass Audubon needs to conduct an inventory of the plants and animals that live and grow on those 137 acres. The results will also help to create a Conservation Restriction for the town, which will allow the land to be maintained as open space. But Weidensaul said that, on first impression, there is a lot for a naturalist to admire on Osgood Hill.
"The property is really healthy," she said. "It's a really high quality forest that's diverse, with a good understory. There isn't a massive amount of work that needs to be done. Some invasive plant management."
As part of its stewardship responsibilities, Mass Audubon has also agreed to lead programs that will help visitors appreciate those natural assets.
"We envision doing bird walks and nature walks, and at some point being able to do organized group programs like school field trips," Weidensaul said. "We also want to get a better understanding of what the community's needs are."
Their agreement with the town includes a provision that the Friends of North Andover Trails will continue to maintain the estate's trail system, which Weidensaul said is a plus.
"They do incredible work," she said. "That was a big draw for Mass Audubon. To have a group maintain the trails, that's a huge asset."
The estate was designed for mill owner Moses Stevens in 1884 by Boston architects Hartwell and Richardson, who also designed several buildings in Andover, including Christ Church.
The town of North Andover purchased the Stevens estate from Boston University in 1994, and has managed it as a wedding and event facility, with varying degrees of success.
"The Stevens Estate for many years did quite well, and there's still keen interest in people renting the facility for special events," said Rosemary Smedile, a member of the Select Board. "But between the work and time that goes into it, for the town to manage it has become cumbersome. With COVID, it became quite difficult to make a profit."
Fireside and Mass Audubon will work as collaborators, Smedile said, and both of their agreements will take effect on Oct. 15, 2021. The agreements also both have a term of 10 years, with two, five-year extensions.
"The main thing is to keep the property, but have people who do this for a living maintain it," Smedile said. "I think we're in good shape."
Fireside, which also handles catering for the Crane Estate in Ipswich, is part of the Webber Restaurant Group, which describes itself as "dedicated to furthering the local food movement."
The agreement they signed with the town on May 25 calls for Fireside to pay North Andover an annual management fee of $150,000, along with 8 percent of "net catering revenue beyond $750,000 per year."
These funds will go into a revolving account that will be dedicated to capital improvements at the estate, where the carriage house and gatekeeper's house are both suffering from deferred maintenance. The money will also pay for utilities, although the town's liability for that expense is capped at $21,834.
Fireside will be responsible for routine repairs, cleaning, and trash collection on the estate's building and grounds, along with lawn maintenance.
North Andover residents will still have access to grounds and trails from sunrise to sunset, seven days a week, and to designated parking spots in front of the carriage house. The town will also plow snow, so residents can hike there in winter.
Smedile said she has already been impressed with Fireside's commitment to the Stevens Estate, as demonstrated by their concern over the condition of a painting that hangs on its walls.
"To take such a keen interest to restore that painting shows their interest in working with us," Smedile said.