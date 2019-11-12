LAWRENCE — The Lawrence School Committee will have a quorum after all.
City Clerk William Maloney certified that three candidates — in Districts B, C and F — were elected to their seats as write-in, or sticker candidates.
They will join the three other candidates elected who were on the ballot for the Nov. 5 election.
Those who got onto the committee as write-in candidates include: Enrique Matos for District B with 16 votes; Rafaela Pichardo in District C with 17 votes; and Jonathan Guzman in District F with 98 votes.
In recent years, the committee hasn't had enough members for a quorum, since their power was stripped by the state nearly 10 years ago after it was determined that the city's schools were underperforming. A state-appointed receiver took over and disbanded most of the power of the local school committee.
After the receiver left, the power passed on to the Lawrence Education Alliance, a board hand-picked by the state to run the school district.
As a result, the school committee's power was usurped and there was little interest in running.
But as the schools get on track, it appears more people are interested in getting back onto the local school board, in hopes that at some time during their term the committee may regain its powers.
Matos, 65, of 62 Thorndike St., a former safety officer in the schools, said he was surprised more people didn't run for the empty seats.
"I saw the empty seat so I put in for it," he said. "I campaigned a week before the election and gave out stickers. I went door to door. I'm looking forward to serving on the committee."
Matos is a familiar face in local politics, having run in 2010 for state representative, losing to Marcos Devers. He also ran for District B city councilor, but lost that race as well.
"We need to be more aware of education of students," he said. "Maybe we can take rein over the school committee."
He defeated Martha Cruz, who got just 3 write-in votes.
Pichardo, who won District C with 17 votes, defeated William Green, who came up with five votes. Pichardo could not be reached for comment.
Jonathan Guzman, of 39 Lynn St., ran a well-organized campaign and got the most votes of any write-in candidate. He defeated opponent Francisco Brea, who got just 11 votes.
He had a website, a Facebook page, and a flyer he handed out at the polls and in his neighborhood. On the post-card sized flyer, which included a sticker to be used in the voting booth, Guzman said he was interested in creating a safe learning environment for students and expanding security training.
He also said he wanted to focus on the budget, improved services for people who don't speak English, and increased help for students from low-income families.
He could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
The other candidates who were elected Nov. 5 included: Kassandra Infante, who upset incumbent Donna Bertolino by a wide margin in the District A race; Joshua Alba, who was unopposed in District D, getting 615 votes of approval; and, Patricia Mariano, the District E incumbent, who was ushered back into office unopposed with 1,115 votes.