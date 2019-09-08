The gas disaster of Sept. 13, 2018 did not put an end to similar catastrophes taking place around the United States.
Only a few weeks ago, a natural gas pipeline in Moreland, Kentucky ruptured and exploded, killing a woman and injuring five other people. Flames shot up 300 feet into the air and it took firefighters several hours to extinguish the inferno.
The pipeline exploded at around 1 a.m. Aug. 1. The previous day, an explosion believed to have been caused by a gas leak leveled a house in Washington, Pennsylvania, just outside Pittsburgh. The homeowner, a neighbor and three firefighters were injured.
None of the injuries was life-threatening, authorities said.
Columbia Gas, the same company whose overpressurized lines caused explosions and fires in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover a year ago, took responsibility for this debacle.
The Kentucky pipeline that exploded is owned and operated by Enbridge, a major transporter of oil and natural gas. Another Enbridge pipeline exploded in Noble County, Ohio on Jan. 21. Two people were hospitalized.
A gas explosion in downtown Durham, North Carolina, the home of Duke University, killed two people, injured another 25, destroyed several buildings and damaged many others April 10.
On March 4, a gas pipeline explosion in Martin County, Texas killed two workers in an oilfield at the Sayles Ranch.
Green America, a nonprofit organization that promotes ethical consumerism, reported in June 2017 that “natural gas pipelines explode with alarming frequency in the U.S., killing and injuring people, and causing millions of dollars in damage. Interstate pipelines are permitted by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), which has approved all but one pipeline over the past 30 years, and routinely rejects legitimate concerns raised by impacted communities.”