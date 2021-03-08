Police still are attempting to identify the man who was found in the Merrimack River on Sunday afternoon.
"Without equivocation we have not identified the man found," said police spokesperson Lt. Eddie Guy on Monday afternoon.
Media reports have identified the man, but The Eagle-Tribune could not confirm those reports.
"The medical examiner has to make the identification, which has not occurred yet," said Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney's Office, also Monday afternoon.
She said the medical examiner would likely identify the body later Monday.
Since no identification has been made, no family has been notified either, Guy said.
The body was recovered near 400 River Road after a man called 911 at 2:11 p.m. saying "he sees something in the water that looks like a body," according to the Andover Police Department log.
Emergency personnel parked near the road and had to walk through the woods to recover the body, Guy said.