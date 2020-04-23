The wheels on the bus are still turning.
Despite orders from Gov. Charlie Baker to close schools — most recently through the remainder of the academic year — North Reading Transportation has pivoted to meet new community needs in the Merrimack Valley.
Instead of the usual student pick-up and drop-off, NRT drivers are delivering food and school supplies based on needs expressed by school superintendents and business managers.
NRT Founder and CEO John McCarthy said continuing to work with school leaders has allowed him to retain 90% of drivers, bus monitors and dispatchers during the COVID-19 pandemic that has decimated the workforce.
NRT employs 3,400 people statewide, 1,600 of whom work directly in the Merrimack Valley and into Southern New Hampshire, he said.
The bus company’s Vice President Christine Valcourt explained, “different communities have different needs.”
In Methuen, drivers like Sandra Baldwin have been delivering bagged lunches to students for several weeks. Baldwin said the best days are when she gets to see the tiny faces she’s accustomed to in her rear-view mirror.
“It’s been a lot of parents, more often than kids, actually coming up to the bus to get food,” Baldwin said. “I think it’s because parents are so nervous to let their kids interact with anyone right now.”
In her 13th year as an NRT driver, Baldwin is thankful for more than just a job amid the economic turmoil caused by coronavirus.
“I have my own kids, but when I step on the bus, I have 71 or so more," she said. "They all become yours in some way. If they’re upset, you’re upset. If they’re sad, you’re sad. You get this bond with a lot of them. This is a hard time for everyone, and I know all of us are just thankful to be involved in the kids’ lives still.”
Methuen Superintendent Brandi Kwong is grateful for three small buses — which stop on the east and west sides of town, as well as the center — provided by NRT.
“The bus drivers have been wonderful,” Kwong said.
Similar efforts are being coordinated with leadership at Greater Lawrence Technical High School, according to Valcourt. She said a partnership between the school and local food pantries is in the works.
In Haverhill, NRT buses have been decorated and used in celebratory parades, when students have birthdays or teachers organize for a convoy through the city.
NRT drivers in North Andover have been tasked with delivering supplies, like laptops and reading materials, McCarthy said.
“There are some towns that we typically work with that have outright told us they don’t need anything,” he said. “But with the governor’s new decision that, no, we aren’t going back to school this year, we’re prepared to step in in places that may not have needed us up to this point.”