Stone Hill in Andover welcomes first residents

ANDOVER — Stone Hill at Andover, a new state-of-the-art senior living facility, recently opened its doors to residents and welcomed in 15 seniors.
Jennifer Hastings, vice president of marketing for Northbridge Companies, the group that manages the Andover complex, said by the end of July there will be around 20 residents.
Hasting said a majority of the residents are from Andover, but some previously resided in other communities.
The facility includes 96 assisted living apartments, with the option of one or two bedrooms, and independent or assisted living. Hastings said there is also a specialized neighborhood for memory care patients.
The three-story complex offers on-site amenities such as a theater, salon, barber shop, restaurant, pub, fitness center and more. Group programs are also available to residents, ranging from cooking classes, to computer classes and yoga.
Hastings said one of the most popular amenities is a Red Sox-themed pub located on the third floor.
“The residents absolutely love it,” she said.
Though the facility will benefit a number of seniors, it did not come without a cost to the community.
In the 15 months it took to build the facility, the construction rattled area neighbors, who became extremely vocal about their frustrations with the excessive blasting work being done.
A group of residents even sought a court order to have the operation shut down immediately, pending the outcome of an investigation into alleged violations by the contractors of the special permit for the project.
In January 2018 Select Board hearing drew a crowd of nearly 150 neighbors to the Doherty Middle School auditorium. The board listened to a series of complaints on the blasting and rock-crushing work being done in preparation for the massive senior housing complex.
Residents voiced concerns over incessant noise, dust and smoke, as well as cracking walls, ceilings and foundations as a result of blasting. Elderly neighbors, as well as young children whose parents spoke on their behalf, said they were fearful of the loud sounds and the impacts they felt in their homes.
Hastings said the construction has been completed, and they are welcoming in new residents each day.