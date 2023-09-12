NORTH ANDOVER — Trucks were continuously rumbling throughout Andover and North Andover Tuesday, as crews worked to restore electricity to houses and businesses that have been without power since the storm Friday.
At the start of the day, a few dozen residents were still without electricity, and the power, according to National Grid’s website, was expected to be fully restored by the afternoon. The company’s outage map shows they will continue into Tuesday evening.
As of 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, National Grid reported there were 37 outages affecting about 200 customers from Lawrence, Andover, Tewksbury and West Boxford.
Friday’s storm was short but intense, leaving thousands of residents without power. The 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail knocked over trees and cracked utility poles. The aftermath crippled Andover, North Andover and Lawrence, among other places in the region.
National Grid did plan to shut down power for some customers at times briefly today, particularly in North Andover.
Schools in North Andover and Andover were closed on Monday but reopened Tuesday.
The Red Cross Shelter at the North Andover Senior Center closed at noon on Tuesday.
The removal of downed trees is an ongoing effort.
“The Town is working to remove downed public shade trees from the right of way,” the town announced on Sept. 11. “Any private trees that have fallen into the right of way will be removed up to the property line.”
North Andover requested residents not to brush tree debris to the curb, as the material will not be picked up. The Cyr Center, on Sharpners Pond Road, will be open Monday through Saturday through the 23rd. Residents can bring debris at no charge.
The Town of Andover also provided several options to help residents discard limbs and branches. Beginning on the 12th, residents can drop off debris at the Bald Hill compost site, 288 High Plain Road, and the parking lot of Pomps Pond, 147 Abbot St. Both locations are open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
Republic Services will also be providing an additional truck to collect bundled branches and debris in Andover from the front of properties starting on Sept. 13.
“Residents should expect branches placed at their curb to be collected within one week,” the press release stated. “Bundled branches for curbside pickup must be bound with tape or rope, and should be 50 pounds or less. Branches may be up to 6 inches in diameter, and up to 4 feet in length. Bundles must not be bagged, and should not be placed on roadways or sidewalks while awaiting collection.”
Burning, though, is not yet allowed. The burn season does not begin until Jan. 1, and a permit is required, according to the town of North Andover.
