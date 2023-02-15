Bob Archambault, left, president of the Greater Lawrence Kiwanis Club, and Robert MacDougal, past Kiwanis president and CEO of Bank of New England, carried on the monthly tradition of reading to children at Rollins Childhood Center in Lawrence earlier this month -- but they also had something more on this day. They surprised students and staff with sweatshirts with the center's name on the front and Kiwanis and Bank of New England logos on the back.
Storytime with the Kiwanis
