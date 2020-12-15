LAWRENCE –– At the kitchen table where he ate most meals alone, WWII veteran Herman Leo Bazin described himself as “the last man standing” in an interview with The Eagle-Tribune several years ago, in honor of the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
He never married, he explained, had no children, and already attended funerals for the majority of his family.
The absence of blood relatives was filled through the years by local veterans services advocates, who are credited now with rallying the community to join them at Bazin’s burial this week.
An obituary written in the Lawrence Veterans Services Office announced the lifelong Lawrencian died Dec. 1. He was 95.
“The City of Lawrence lost a National treasure,” the obituary reads, “a WWII hero, fellow brother in arms and a dear friend.”
The memoriam closes with an invitation to the public to “please join us” at Bellevue Cemetery to lay him to rest.
Roughly 75 strangers who gathered Monday did so without memories of Bazin, or much knowledge of him beside his Army tenure.
“We were so happy with the number of people who came,” said Kelly Frazier, a local veteran care service provider. “With the pandemic and all, we really didn’t know if anyone would show up.”
Frazier noted that Bazin died of natural causes at the Veterans Affairs Clinic in Bradford.
As explained in his obituary – and by Bazin himself during past interviews with the newspaper – he was drafted to the Army shortly after donning a cap and gown at Lawrence High in 1943.
He was still a teenager when he stormed the beaches of Normandy, France. As a soldier, he also survived the Battle of the Bulge and much more before returning home several years later.
Records show Herman was a decorated gunner in a tank company, as well as a radio operator. Back on U.S. soil for good, he received a degree in chemistry from Northeastern University before working as a handyman for many years.
He had a cultivated love of classical music, and was known to live with family in Lawrence, most recently his brother-and-law and only sister, both of whom died by 2014.
Bazin is survived by a goddaughter, Donna Bazin Giles, of Sandy Hook, Conn., her husband Steve and their three children Clark, Melissa and Curtis Giles.
Donna Giles accepted a ceremonious American flag from the Hanscom Air Force Base Cadet Honor Guard during the funeral Monday.
She is the one who years ago connected Bazin to New England Veterans Liberty House, a Lawrence nonprofit dedicated and committed to helping veterans, keeping them in their homes or finding them homes if necessary.
At the time, Bazin was alone in a house cluttered and difficult to navigate. The roof leaked. There were plumbing issues with faucets and a toilet. The yard was overgrown with grass and brush, remembers J.T. Torres, a Lawrence native who is president and founder of New England Veterans Liberty House.
Bazin also hadn’t seen a doctor in decades, so Torres got him enrolled in the Veteran’s Administration medical system, he said.
This week, his health kept him from attending the funeral.
“I will pay my own personal tribute to a fallen brother,” he said. “He was a friend of mine for a long time.”