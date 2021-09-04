LAWRENCE — For generations the 1912 Lawrence textile workers' strike was a hush topic in the Immigrant City.
Strikers and their families refrained from talking, at least freely, about the historic event that rallied more than 20,000 workers — many from different countries and speakers of different languages — on behalf of survival wages.
But in the last two generations, the region's willful amnesia has given way to respect and pride for the participants in what's become commonly known as the Bread and Roses Strike. It will be celebrated in Lawrence Monday, on Labor Day, as it has since 1985.
The legacy of forgetting and remembering the strike has become part of the story, say Bread and Roses Heritage Festival organizers past and present.
Local historians agree, as do descendants of the early 20th century immigrant men, women and children who wound wool and cotton into textiles in Lawrence's clattering and hazardous water-powered mills.
They all say the strike story is worth knowing to appreciate gains in workplace safety, wages, hours and child labor law enforcement.
Many of them say the story, and its changing narrative, remains relevant today amid wide disparity in income, opportunity and living conditions, and when immigration stirs political passions.
Maddie McAllister, 17, a Bedford, Massachusetts, high school senior, discovered through 1910 Census records that she's a descendant of seven Lawrence mill workers, men and women.
She first learned about the strike from her father, Mike, and, later with family visited Lawrence locations where her relatives had lived more than a century ago.
Her great-, great-grandmother Marion Huse Morris was a witness to the strike as a little girl and recorded her memories of it shortly before she died in the early 1980s.
Morris and others recall — sometimes in guarded remarks — the strike in oral histories that were collected 40 years ago by the Immigrant City Archives (now the Lawrence History Center).
McAllister, who read the transcripts, made the strike the subject of her National History Day research project. On Monday at the heritage festival, in The Lawrence History Live! forum tent, she will talk about the strike.
"It was an incredible event, people from diverse backgrounds, people willing to fight for what they thought they deserved," McAllister said.
Her display, which she has given to the history center, uses quotes, text, charts and historic photos to describe how in the winter of 1912 strikers' streamed out of Lawrence mills in response to cuts to their already low wages.
Division and unity
Strikers on picket lines and in rallies stood on one side, and local police and armed state militia stood on the other.
The two sides clashed. In the ensuing strife, over the course of the strike's two months -- from Jan. 12 to March 14 -- some 500 people were arrested and two strikers were killed.
In February of that year, strikers and organizers put hundreds of Lawrence children on trains and sent them, for their safety, to family and fellow union members in New York City, Philadelphia and Barre, VT.
Other dramatic occurrences and incidents during the strike included congressional hearings on the conditions children experienced while working in the mills, and the planting of dynamite by a strike breaker in a failed attempt to frame strike leaders.
Another attempt to frame strike leaders, Joseph Ettor and Arturo Giovannitti, came with their arrest, charged with accomplices to murder in the death of striker Anna LoPizzo, who was struck by a bullet when police confronted an angry crowd. Ettor and Giovannitti, who were miles away from the shooting location, were jailed and held without bail for months and later acquitted of the charges.
Their court case and much of the strike received nationwide newspaper coverage.
The strike also included singing and cooperation and sacrifice. And, not long thereafter, a backlash.
McAllister's research included congressional testimony from children who worked in the mills, among them Carmela Teoli.
In 1911 as a 13-year-old, Teoli's hair got caught in a Lawrence textile machine. It tore out her hair and part of her scalp, leaving her hospitalized for months.
The next year, Teoli joined the 1912 strike, and two months into it she testified before Congress about mill conditions. She was a shy and plain spoken girl whose words and demeanor touched those who heard her speak.
Teoli died in 1970. Years later, New York journalist Paul Cowan interviewed her grown daughter.
The daughter was puzzled when Cowan asked for her thoughts on her mother's congressional testimony. It turned out that Teoli, apparently ashamed of having been a striker, never told her daughter about the strike and testimony in Washington, D.C.
Lawrence people understand how Teoli remained mum.
Strike talk taboo
Marianne Paley Nadel owned the Everett Mills on Union Street in Lawrence until April, when she sold it. Her dad, Bertram Paley, bought the building in 1981.
The Everett is where the 1912 strike started. Some 2,100 textile workers were employed there, more than half of them women.
Members of the Paley family didn't know it for years, but Bertam Paley's mother, an immigrant from Russia, had worked there, briefly, after she arrived in Lawrence in about 1910.
"She never spoke of it until my dad purchased the Everett mills," Nadel said.
There may have been shame or tension associated with having been a mill worker at that time, Nadel said. Immigrants, in general, tend to look more to the future, she added.
Nadel was among a group of people, including a key organizer, John Corliss of Andover, who established the Bread and Roses Heritage Festival in the mid-1980s.
Corliss, who was born and grew up in Lawrence, envisioned the festival as a rebirth for Lawrence and making the strike a point of local pride.
He and others wanted to transform Lawrence's image from a place of urban and industrial decay to a place rich in history and opportunity; a place for technology firms to locate and tourists to visit.
Corliss said the strike didn't come to his attention until he was in his 20s. He came across it in research for his master's degree in urban engineering at Purdue University.
"Here I was in a library in Indiana reading about a strike in my hometown that I had never heard of before," Corliss said.
The strike was honored elsewhere but ignored where it happened.
"It was that way right up until we had the Bread and Roses Festival," Corliss said.
More to the story
When Corliss was a young child in 1962 at the height of The Cold War, Lawrence didn't commemorate the anniversary of the strike. It held a mammoth God and Country Parade, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first God and Country Parade held on Columbus Day 1912 in Lawrence.
The 1912 parade disavowed the strike as a shameful product of outside communist agitators, and affirmed the city's faith in God and patriotism.
James Beauchesne, born and raised in Lawrence, has been a festival organizer since 1998 and in August retired as supervisor at Lawrence Heritage State Park.
Beauchesne is grateful that the anti-strike perception was eclipsed by more favorable views thanks to Cowan's article, the art of Ralph Fasanella and people in and outside Lawrence.
But there is more, he said.
"Nowadays, I am a little concerned that folks only know the pro-strike story and are not aware of the God and Country version of events, the demonizing of the strike," Beauchesne said. "That is an important story. The deliberate suppression of progressive and radical action in our history, in the past."
One local man who was likely demonized during the strike and afterward was mill worker Angelo Rocco, an immigrant who organized Italian textile workers for the Industrial Workers of the World, a union that reached out to skilled and unskilled labor.
Rocco died in 1984 at 100 years old.
His great niece, Jennifer Rocco-Runnion of Amesbury, said she's proud of the strikers and the strike.
"It was a turning point that gave people an opportunity for a weekend and better wages," she said. "This one event had an effect on others mill owners. They saw what happened in Lawrence and didn't want it to happen to them."
The strike ended with workers getting a wage increase, overtime and changes to the timing of their premium pay, based on output. The strikers' victory had a ripple effect, leading to raises for mill workers elsewhere in New England.
Jonas Stundza, 67, chairman of the Lawrence Historical Commission and a researcher, said that as a child he heard stories about the strike from his grandmother, Ona Stundza, and her contemporaries.
Jonas said it was Polish and Lithuanian women at the Everett Mills who first discovered the reduction in pay. They spread the word to others that the recent cut in women's hours from 56 to 54 came with a cut in pay, of about 34 cents a week for some.
Ona worked at the Wood Mill and during the strike was clubbed by a man on horseback, perhaps a state militia man or student from Harvard. Harvard students were recruited to police the strike.
Three mill workers were killed in Lawrence either during the 1912 strike or in its aftermath. There are memorials to the victims in Lawrence's Campagnone Common.
They were John Ramey, who was pierced by a militia man's bayonet on Jan. 20; Anna LoPizzo, believed to have been struck by a police bullet Jan. 29; and Jonas Smolskas, who was attacked Oct. 19 because of the IWW union pin he wore.
Smolskas, a Lithuanian immigrant, died of head injuries and left his young wife, Rose, known as "Bolba," a widow in the Immigrant City.
Andrew Saksa, 55, of Ardmore, Pennsylvania, learned from a cousin two years ago about his family's connection to strike history.
He found out that his great grandmother, Bolba, was seven months pregnant when her husband was killed.
Bolba gave birth to Anne, who would become Anne Haley, grandmother to Saksa.
What Saksa has learned about the strike gives him pause, he said, and encourages him to embrace his heritage and be grateful for the struggles that earlier generations went through to survive.
He said the push among the working class to provide for their families continues today with the huge and resonant chasm between the haves and have nots.