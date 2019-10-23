Struggling Stop & Shop to close at The Loop 

METHUEN — Stop & Shop at The Loop will close July 31, 2020, because of failing finances, according to a spokesperson for the company.
The grocery store has operated in a 65,000-square-foot space at 90 Pleasant Valley St. for 20 years. It's joined by an array of eateries and retail stores in the multi-use plaza.
A Stop & Shop spokesperson said in a statement "the difficult decision" not to renew the lease followed the location "not meeting financial expectations."
There are nearby locations in Andover and North Andover.
Business will continue as normal in Methuen until the end of July next year, the spokesperson said.
City officials learned of the news Monday, according to Mayor James Jajuga.
"I look at The Loop as really Methuen's downtown. That's why I brought the fireworks and tree lighting there, to thank them for the tax revenue and the jobs," Jajuga said. "We were always concerned about Stop & Shop being up for renewal. They were very good. We had a great relationship."
Jajuga is hopeful that other businesses in The Loop will remain despite Stop & Shop's departure.
"I'm working with other city agencies and The Loop to encourage its continued success in a difficult economic environment," he said.
Jajuga said the store employs 19 people full time and 80 people part time.
"It's sad to see Stop & Shop go," he said. "But this is an opportunity for us."
With the massive Tuscan Village mixed-use project taking shape over the state line in Salem, New Hampshire, The Loop will need to make itself attractive to customers with new and different options, Jajuga said.
"We've got to keep current and keep our eye on the prize," he said.
Director of Economic and Community Development Bill Buckley said no one has approached the city about moving into Stop & Shop's space as of Wednesday.
Jajuga said the new tenant must strike a balance between community and tax benefits.
A representative from The Loop's management team did not immediately return requests for comment.