LAWRENCE — When Amy Wenzel-Mellman bought the Gateway Pub on Merrimack Street 13 years ago, she sold food along with the full complement of alcoholic beverages.
A year into owning the business, Wenzell-Mellman said, she decided to stop serving food and just focus on drinks.
Now, she wished she'd kept her food permit for the 339 Merrimack St. business, because bars that served food were able to get back to business sooner under Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening plan.
Bars that hadn't sold food in recent years needed to go through the process of getting local approval to reopen. In other communities, such as Boston and Salisbury, that hasn't been difficult as those communities and many others have already given approval to bars to serve food, and they have reopened.
In Lawrence, however, the process has turned into a bureaucratic maze of approvals, permits and inspections. On top of that, Wenzel-Mellman, 53, a resident of North Andover for the past 30 years, has gotten conflicting information out of City Hall.
Making matters even worse is that one of the boards she needed approval from — the Licensing Board — was down to only one member, so it didn't have a quorum and couldn't even meet.
Mayor Dan Rivera recently appointed two new members and the board held its first meeting June 26 after not having met for months.
Ironically, Wenzel-Mellman's request to reopen appears to have been granted by the board that night, according to Mike Armano, the head of Inspectional Services whose department oversees the Licensing Board.
He said he had gotten several inquiries about the Gateway Pub's reopening plans so he reviewed the tape of the June 26 meeting where the vote was 2-0 in favor of allowing the Gateway Pub to reopen. Chairman Hector Santiago and long-time member Katie Darwin voted to approve the Gateway Pub's reopening plan.
This was news to Wenzel-Mellman, who was not at the June 26 meeting. She said she was told by another inspector — David Blanchette, who works for the Fire Department — that the board didn't vote on her application and that she still needed their approval to reopen.
"I spoke with Dave Blanchette, and he said 'No, you can't open,'" Wenzel-Mellman recalls. "I was told, at the last meeting of the Licensing Board, if I didn't have a food permit previously, I couldn't just open."
She was also told earlier this month she'd have to wait until the next Licensing Board meeting, which was scheduled for Wednesday, July 8. But that meeting was canceled because the meeting wasn't advertised correctly.
The next meeting is July 23.
Armano said it's understandable why Blanchette may have misspoken about the Licensing Board's vote as it was a confusing night with many votes and other matters on the agenda since it was the board's first meeting in months.
"I don't blame Blanchette," Armano said. "There were several establishments that were talked about. There might have been some miscommunication."
Fire Chief Brian Moriarty agreed, adding, "As far as I'm concerned, she can open. This was a minor misunderstanding."
The Licensing Board chairman also agreed, noting: "She has a license to operate" as long as it's within the guidelines put out by the governor, with social distancing, mask-wearing, tables six feet apart and other rules meant to keep diners and servers safe.
Santiago noted that Wenzel-Mellman also needs a food menu so when food inspectors go there, "you can prove you have a menu and food you're serving."
Wenzel-Mellman is still skeptical, noting that she doesn't want to do something wrong.
But if she is allowed to reopen, she said, all of her employees are eager to return. When COVID-19 shut down her bar in March, she laid off her 12-person staff, including eight bartenders.
"We have a great customer base of regulars," she said. "I get texts and Facebook messages every day from people who want to know when we are opening and want to come back."
She said she has been working with a friend to put together a simple menu with an assortment of sandwiches so she meets the food requirement.
Wenzel-Mellman said she got an email from Mike Armano on July 8 saying he was "reviewing situations" like the Gateway Pub's "and others" and that he would get back to her.
"They say 'I'm working on this' but meanwhile, I still can't open," she said. "I can't just go ahead and open, because they could shut me down, and I'd be risking my liquor license."