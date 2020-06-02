ANDOVER — It was a pretty simple idea, really.
Peyton Levental, 16, a sophomore at Andover High School, wanted to do something to help the growing number of people who don't have enough money to buy food as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and are increasingly relying on food pantries for their weekly shopping.
So she put a big, appliance-sized box on the front porch of her home at 36 Sagamore Drive, got help from her 8-year-old sister Colby to decorate it, and together they made a big sign with the words: "Food Drive" written in black magic marker.
After a few days, the box was overflowing with non-perishable items, including cans of tuna and soup, boxes of pasta and cereal, jars of peanut butter and spaghetti sauce. Every night, she and her father, Alex, would move the stuff inside the house. And by the end of the next day, it would be full again.
"It was a bigger turnout than I expected," said Peyton, who worked with Tom Schauer, youth director at Faith Lutheran on South Main Street, to organize the project.
"During the pandemic, I've heard of a lot of cases of people losing their jobs, losing their house and homeless people with more of a need for food," she said. "The food drive places are getting a lot more people than usual. I wanted to see what I could do, using my community."
As a three-sport athlete at Andover High School, she was able to tap into a large network of friends, teammates, coaches and parents, encouraging them all to donate either food, money, or other essential products like diapers.
"We have group chats from previous years' teams," she said. "It was so easy because I had all their phone numbers, so I texted my group chats and emailed my coaches."
She also used Instagram stories to get the word out, further widening the audience of potential donors.
"I got a good amount of views on my stories," she said.
Some people left checks in her family's mailbox, which totaled about $400.
On Monday afternoon around 2 p.m., Peyton, Schauer, and her family filled up the bed of their F-150 pickup truck and drove the food over to Lazarus House in Lawrence.
The need is real, according to Danielle Tjalsma, the Lazarus House director of communications. In a normal year, the food pantry typically serves 700 to 750 families a week, she said. Since the pandemic started, the pantry is now serving more than 1,000 families a week.
When asked how important deliveries like Peyton's are she replied, "You have no idea."
She said the pantry was literally "running out food" after the pandemic started.
"We weren't prepared for this," she said.
Schauer, the church youth director, praised Peyton for putting the whole thing together.
"She texted me and said, 'I'm thinking of starting a canned food drive, what organization should I work with?'" Schauer recalled. "I said, 'Lazarus House.'"
It was the second drive of its kind originating from Faith Lutheran, as another parishioner had organized a similar event earlier in the spring.
"The cool thing about this is that Peyton is just 16, a sophomore in high school, and she has taken all this on herself and people are rallying around her," Schauer said.