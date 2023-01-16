ANDOVER — A Greater Lawrence Technical School student has been nominated for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.
High school senior Edgar Martinez of Lawrence was chosen as the Massachusetts Career and Technical Education nominee for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, according to a press release from the school.
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program recognizes up to 161 students each year.
Martinez is a part of the school’s Dental Assisting program, a member of the National Honor Society, 2023 Senior Class President and is ranked number one in his class, with a GPA of 4.43.
Outside of the classroom, Martinez is CPR/First Aid certified, an MIAA Student Ambassador, Rising Leader Mentor, Big Future Ambassador, a member of the GLTS Gender and Sexuality Alliance, and captain of the cheerleading team this year.
“To me, this nomination is significant because it illustrates my hard work and dedication throughout my high school years,” said Martinez. “To be acknowledged at such a prestigious level has been an honor and I am beyond grateful to be given this opportunity. I am excited to continue my journey, with the understanding that my potential has been recognized through this nomination.”
“I am so proud of Edgar’s hard work and accomplishments, especially getting selected for this nationwide program,” said GLTS Guidance Counselor Tim Cusack. “Through his academics and extracurriculars, Edgar has developed extraordinary communication and leadership skills, and I am confident he will continue to do great things in the next chapter of his life.”
The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was expanded to include students studying career and technical education in 2015.
