ANDOVER — Hundreds of people will wear T-shirts designed by Bancroft Elementary School student Max Doran at the annual Hike for Hope hosted by Lazarus House on Sunday.
Doran, 10, a fifth-grader at Bancroft, was chosen as the winner of the T-shirt contest, where kids were asked to enter and draw a picture relating to the theme “It’s Cool to Care.”
Though he enjoys art and drawing, Doran said he doesn’t draw much outside of school. When he heard about the contest, however, he thought it was a fun opportunity and decided to give it a shot.
Doran’s colorful drawing features two people of different races with their arms wrapped around each other, facing a tall tree with falling leaves shaped like hearts — and it presents an important message.
“It’s about acceptance,” said Doran. “It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white, boy or girl, anything.”
He said he is excited his design will be featured on the shirts of hundreds of people, and he will be at the walk to see it come to life himself.
He said this is the first step in what he hopes will be a lifetime of giving back, which was inspired by his grandfather. An orphan that grew up in Lawrence, his grandfather, now 79, has taught Doran the importance of giving back and helping others in need.
“We talk about how we wish Lazarus House was there when my father was a child and in need,” said Doran’s mother, Bridget.
The annual walk will welcome hundreds of people to raise funds for the people Lazarus House serves in the community. The three-mile walk will kick off at The Park in Andover on Sunday, Sept. 29.
In addition to the new T-shirt contest, this year the event will also include a new Kid’s Fun Run, for children 10 and younger. A course will be set up around the park for the young athletes that want to support the cause.
Registration is available online, or people can register the day of the event at 11 a.m. The Kid’s Fun Run will begin at noon, followed by the opening ceremony and the walk.
Last year, more than 600 walkers participated in the 19th annual Hike for Hope, and raised a total of more than $130,000 for Lazarus House, which helps struggling people.