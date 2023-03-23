LAWRENCE — A boy attending an alternative high school at 530 Broadway suffered a "non-life threatening stab wound" late Thursday morning, police said.
Another student is facing attempted murder and other charges.
Police were called to Rise Academy around 11:15 a.m. for a report of a fight and stabbing between students.
A boy, age 15, was stabbed during the altercation, authorities said.
The male "was treated on scene by paramedics and EMTs from Lawrence General Hospital, and subsequently transported by ambulance to that facility. The suspect was placed into custody at the school without incident," according to a statement by Lawrence police.
The boy who was arrested is also 15 and from Lawrence. He is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, attempted murder, and carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds.
The unidentified juvenile will be arraigned in Essex County Juvenile Court which is closed to the public and press.
"The close collaboration between Lawrence Police and Lawrence Public Schools is an essential piece of ensuring a safe, healthy learning environment for the entire school community, and both parties will continue working together to implement the best available public safety practices in the interest of students, staff and families," according to the statement.
