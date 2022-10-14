NORTH ANDOVER — A North Andover Middle School student was struck by a car while crossing Main Street Wednesday after school.
"The student sustained scrapes and is being evaluated to make sure that there are no other injuries," said North Andover Middle School Principal Jorge Goncalves in a statement.
The North Andover Fire and Police Departments and school nurses responded quickly to the accident, he said.
"Moving forward, we will be identifying a staff member to supervise the crossing of Main Street after school," Goncalves said.
That person will be stationed where the Middle School driveway meets Main Street, said Lt. Eric Foulds of the North Andover Police Department.
The driveway is about 30 feet from the intersection of Main Street and Route 125, where a crossing guard is present in the mornings and afternoons, helping anyone standing at a corner to cross Main Street or Route 125.
Foulds said that the student was hit while crossing from the Middle School to the other side of Main Street, and he was "in the vicinity of the crosswalk."
Foulds said that no citations or charges have been issued in relation to the incident.
"Right now, it's just an accident," he said.
