METHUEN — Dealing with mental health issues is hard enough.
But many students at Methuen High School have been reluctant to seek help for their problems, because they are worried about repercussions that may follow from reaching out to a counselor.
To help dispel those concerns, which range from financial worries to fears of being stigmatized, a group of students recently helped to create a nine-minute video addressed to their classmates.
“One of the big things we emphasized was how, when we meet with counselors, it’s confidential,” said Calysa Alba, a high-school junior. “We also talked about how cultural differences can impact a student’s reaching out for help.”
The need for the video, called The video, “Methuen High School, Your School Counseling Resources,” came into focus at a February meeting of the Methuen Youth Action Committee, of which Alba is a member and where guidance is provided by three members of the City Council.
Superintendent Brandi Kwong and John Crocker, director of school Mental Health and Behavioral Services, were also at the meeting and expressed how impressed they were with the discussion.
“I love hearing about the fact that there are things that are getting in the way, the feelings of embarrassment or just not feeling comfortable going to somebody you don’t really know and having these conversations,” Kwong said. “It’s hard and we have to recognize that, as the adults.”
The Youth Action Committee was formed last October after students in a civics project reached out to the council, hoping to share their concerns with city government.
“It was very much driven by the students directly,” said Councilor Jessica Finocchiaro, who leads the Youth Action Committee along with councilors Allison Saffie and Joel Faretra.
Learning to identify signs that a friend may be in crisis and getting them help is one topic that is addressed in the video. It also explains that confidentiality is assured, unless counselors fear that a student may be in danger of harming themselves or another student.
The video also touches on practical matters, such as referrals that counselors can make, and how students can contact counselors by email or through an app.
Callie DeLano, a high school senior who also belongs to the committee, said the need for sharing all this information is even greater after the pandemic.
“We noticed a lot, after the pandemic, there were a lot of people who didn’t know about their guidance support, because they hadn’t been at school in person,” DeLano said.
Youth Action Committee member Salma Boulal said the video was shot in one day, with students taking 10 minutes out of class to have their segments taped by Methuen High School Media Productions.
Members of the Youth Action Committee also requested that a version be created to accommodate English-language learners.
Youth Action Committee members who took part in the original video along with Boulal were DeLano, Alba and Gabriel Garcia Linares.
The other students participating were James Levesque, A.J. Smith, Taylee Godjikian, Alexandrea Toglia, Riley LaFlamme and Mazen Halloul, who were all recruited by Guidance Counselor Martha Tatro, Boulal said.
The video, “Methuen High School, Your School Counseling Resources,” then had its debut in a mandatory class called Connections Lessons, which is held around 17 times in a school year.
“We believe it had a good reaction,” Boulal said.
She said the video succeeds because it features peers of the high school audience that it was created to reach.
“I had a couple of students come up and tell me they learned things that they never knew about guidance, and it cleared up things,” Garcia Linares said.
“Methuen High School, Your School Counseling Resources” can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/.
