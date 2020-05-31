Students compete in Invention Convention

WEST NEWBURY — Five elementary school students from the Pentucket Regional School District are set to represent northern New England in the remotely held Henry Ford Annual Invention Convention U.S. Nationals this month, according to a press release.
The students, from Dr. John C. Page Elementary School in West Newbury and Helen R. Donaghue School in Merrimac, participated in the Young Inventors Program this school year as part of the district's science, technology, engineering and mathematics curriculum. They were led by sixth-grade teachers Susan Simmons and Hilary Seager.
Moving forward to the national competition are sixth-graders Jackson Miller and Owen McDonald, fourth-grader Camden Miller and fifth-grader Charlie Botto, all of whom are students at Page, as well as Madelyn Grimes, a sixth-grader at Donaghue.
The students will give presentations on inventions they developed at the national competition, which will be held online from June 3-17 and is being hosted by Invention Convention Worldwide and the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.
"The STEAM curriculum challenges students to identify and solve real-world problems through the engineering and design process," Seager said in a statement.
"I am so excited for our young inventors," Simmons said. "They worked hard and persevered through many iterations of their invention designs to come up with successful and marketable products that solve real world problems."
Students first presented their inventions at Invention Fairs at their respective schools in early March. Those who were awarded first place in the fairs were nominated to represent the district in the 2020 Northern New England Region Invention Convention, which was held virtually this year due to COVID-19. Each inventor submitted a video for consideration describing the invention process and demonstrating how the invention works.
At a virtual awards ceremony of the Regional Invention Convention on May 8, these five students were honored with awards for their inventions, and are among those selected to represent New England in the Invention Convention U.S. Nationals.
Grimes received the Animal Welfare Award for her invention, the Glow Feeder, which is a pet-feeding center with bowls that light up when a pet has finished eating so everyone in a household knows the pet has been fed.
McDonald and Jackson Miller received both the Entrepreneurship and the Health & Wellness awards for their Thermosleeve, a heated physical therapy sleeve that promotes blood flow and helps reduce pain.
Botto and Camden Miller tied with another invention submission for the Sports/Games/Toys Music Award and came in second place in the Best in Grade category. Their invention, LEDS Play, is a recorder with LED lights programmed to light up the fingers needed to play each note in a song.
"Frankly, what these students have managed to invent and accomplish is incredible, and we're thrilled to see them have this opportunity to represent northern New England in this competition," Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said. "They have each displayed ingenuity, creativity and confidence as they've shared their inventions, and we wish them luck this June."
The northern New England regional Young Inventors program is sponsored by the Academy of Applied Science, which promotes hands-on learning, research and testing as students explore STEM principles and develop 21st century skills in decision making, design thinking and communication.