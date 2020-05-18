High school seniors adamant about keeping graduation traditions alive have banded together to largely reject virtual ceremonies amid a global pandemic.
The website change.org, a public benefit corporation, has collected more than 500 petitions on the topic supported by thousands of virtual signatures nationwide.
A spokesperson for the organization describes it as the largest joint effort focused on education so far this year.
Other educational trends during the pandemic have included a push for pass-fail grading and reimbursements for housing at colleges and universities, several of which have resulted in favorable change for petitioners.
Lawrence Public Schools and North Andover High School are among 15 Massachusetts schools/districts represented in the growing number of graduation-related petitions on the website.
The Lawrence effort came first, a day after Superintendent Cynthia Paris announced a June 5 virtual graduation ceremony.
The petition — which does not name an author but is instead attributed to “Lawrence’s Class of 2020” — states, “the decision was made without consulting graduating seniors that the ceremony commemorates.”
It goes on, “We are asking Superintendent Paris to revoke her decision to hold a virtual ceremony on June 5th.”
“The district should mail diplomas to all graduating seniors on June 5th and hold an appropriate graduation ceremony for its seniors at a later, safer date for LHS, Abbot, HLC, RISE, Phoenix and the International School.”
The petition boasted 1,864 digital signatures of support as of Saturday.
When asked about whether the district was aware of the petition and planned to respond, Lawrence schools spokesperson Chris Markuns wrote in an email, “The high school team has been working directly with the seniors for several weeks – through remote meetings with class representatives, all-senior emails and a class-wide survey – to plan the June 5 virtual commencement and potential future live ones.”
Markuns said the district took into consideration students’ “great ideas about what they want in a virtual ceremony, and what ways LPS and the city can make that day special.”
Details of the celebration have yet to be announced.
“Seniors have also weighed in on possible future events and dates to hold an additional celebration, together/in person,” Markuns said.
He noted that Lawrence’s annual graduation ceremony draws “several thousand” people.
On behalf of the district’s educators, Markuns said, “It really stings for staff too. For an educator it doesn’t get much more satisfying than seeing students receive that diploma in front of family and friends.”
“We’re committed, with continued planning help from the seniors, to holding a live celebration in the future,” he said. “But until then these are their last few official weeks together as the Lancer Class of 2020, and we’re excited to see them celebrated by their entire city for what they’ve accomplished.”
North Andover High School senior Alyssa Pacheco authored a change.org petition that garnered support from 1,344 people as of Saturday.
“As a Senior at North Andover High School, my fellow classmates and I are very upset with the outcome of the survey results in regards to graduation,” she wrote.
Principal Chet Jackson did not provide details of the survey before deadline for this article.
But Pacheco argues in the petition, “Students who voted in the survey for the June 5th and 6th dates were not informed that choosing these dates would result in graduating without being surrounded by our classmates, on our most anticipated day of our senior year.”
She described the in-person support from loved ones on graduation day as “vital.”
According to the petition, school officials have weighed a potential prom in July.
Pacheco wrote, “From the news of having a potential prom in July, many students would prefer to have a graduation ceremony over a prom.”
School districts that have yet to announce commencement plans are anticipating doing so in the coming weeks.