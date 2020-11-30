Students publish in international biology journal

ANDOVER — Andover High School students in the BioBuilders Club have published six articles in an international student biology journal.
Articles written by the 24 students that look at various ways to combat diseases and climate change are appearing in BioTreks, the first international synthetic biology journal for high school students.
The journal is authored by high school students whose articles are subject to strict review by both students and professional synthetic biologists from all over the world. The journal is intended to give participating students the valuable experiences of writing and evaluating scientific papers, while offering students the opportunities to share, defend and improve their research.
“BioBuilder students come to us hoping to learn bioengineering, but may be a bit surprised when they realize how important strong communication is for their research,” said Lindsey L’Ecuyer, Andover High School science teacher and BioBuilder’s advisor. “The peer review process can be brutal with BioTreks, as it is in the real world. Our students develop a thick skin as they work to improve their scientific writing.”
This year was especially challenging for the students, who met the deadlines for submission during the spring 2020 school closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The efforts of the students and Ms. L’Ecuyer to publish these articles are nothing short of impressive,” said Principal Caitlin Brown. “I am so proud of their collaboration and focus during remote learning.”
The BioBuilders Club at Andover High School provides students with the opportunity to collaborate with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to design organisms with new genetic systems. BioBuilder students also receive mentorship from science experts in the field of biology and can present at MIT and the Boston Museum of Science.
Students published in the journal BioTreks will attend a conference that gives participants a chance to answer questions from their peers and build professional connections to support their research in the coming years.
The projects and articles are as follow:
* Junior Anna Chatterji and senior Ishaani Sharma authored "Using a synthetic toggle switch to prevent hyperphosphorylation in Alzheimer’s" in hopes of finding a way to cure the disease.
* Seniors Puloma Bishnu and Krishnaveni Dole collaborated on "Enzymes for PET degradation" to find an enzyme to break down the plastic used in disposable water bottles, (poly)ethylene terephthalate (PET).
* Juniors Baishali Chaudhuri, Jeffrey Conners, Eva McKone, Nadia Shah and Abhay Yajurvedi co-wrote "Osteoarthritis prevention using BCL2," which suggests a possible treatment for the disease commonly known as “wear and tear” arthritis that is caused by the degradation of cartilage in the joints.
* An 10-person team worked on a proposal of a way to combat emissions of the greenhouse gas called methane in the article, "Catalysis of methane to methanol by methane monooxygenase with engineered E. coli." The team included recent graduates Michelle Liu and Lauren Jeffery, worked with current seniors Gabriella Castro-Rovira, Zephyr Flanigan, Mila Mejia, Katherine Song, Fisher Sun, Declan Woodring, Jenny Yu and junior Eunchai Kang.
* Seniors Samuel Feng and Gyuchan Lee co-authored "Gaucher’s disease treated via rAAV gene therapy," which is about using a different method to receive the enzyme used to treat the disease.
* Senior Rohini Josh and sophomores Mercedes Sensinger and Mahathi Veluri collaborated on "The effect of microgravity on cytokine production in response to antigens," where they study the body's immune system in space.