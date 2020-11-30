Students publish in international biology journal

North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Periods of rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 57F. SE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain and wind early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.