NORTH ANDOVER — For the past six years, North Andover High School students Mikey Harty and Jack Pascucci have hosted a street hockey tournament to combat mitochondrial disease, which claimed the life of Harty's brother Matthew in 2013, shortly after he turned 8.
This year's Matthew Harty Mito Classic was canceled because of COVID-19, so they have switched to an online effort – and the Boston Bruins are aiding the cause.
They ask people to join them on social media and #moveformito in doing something active, whether it's pumping iron, jumping rope or shooting pucks like the Bruins. Participants are asked to post photos or videos of their feats on social media, using the hashtags #moveformito and #mhmc.
Boston Bruins Charitable Foundation Director Bob Sweeney, Brandon Carlo and other players have taken to Instagram to contribute to the cause. The money raised will benefit the Matthew Harty Camper Fund, which enables children with mitochondrial disease to attend a summer camp. Donations can be made by visiting Venmo@mitoaction or give.mitoaction/2020mhmc.