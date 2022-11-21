LAWRENCE — The corridors were cramped but lively. The building was old and reaching the end of its lifespan, but its hallways were filled one last time with laughter and chatter. A building that had seen thousands of students over the years was reunited with many of its former occupants on Saturday morning.
The Leahy School, which has stood for just over a 100 years, will soon be demolished, and in its a place a new school will be built.
Former students and teachers, along with leaders in the community, came to say goodbye to the school. Meeting everyone at the door was former principal and current School Committee member Patricia Mariano.
“Everyday was a memory here,” Mariano said. “Just walking in and realizing what a beautiful school this was, and how wonderful the staff was. Just the homey feeling you have when you walked into the building.”
Leslie Donovan Quinlan got her first teaching job at the Leahy school in the ‘80s, teaching fifth grade.
“I don’t think the building ever felt old, there was a lot of love,” Donovan Quinlan said. “It was just a wonderful place to be.”
She returned to her old classroom, now barren of desks and chairs, and remarked on how much of it had stayed the same.
Brenda Rozzi and Geri MacNeil graduated from the school in 1964.
“We have been friends since we were babies,” Rozzi said.
The two grew up on the same street, have remained friends ever since and have lived in Lawrence all their lives. Rozzi still remembers her first day of class and having to bring all of her books down to the new school.
MacNeil remembers having the same teachers that her father did.
“Then my kids even came here,” MacNeil said.
When Rozzi and MacNeil attended the school it went to 8th grade but over the years the school expanded and contracted to include different ages.
While many shared memories from days long past, Ryan Sparks, 20, and a student at UMass-Lowell, graduated from the school only about a decade ago.
He said his fondest memory was of awards ceremonies held at the nearby Rocky Club.
“We would get awards for student of the month, classes would sing some songs,” Sparks said.
Sparks said he had gotten an award every year, and that it had been a large source of motivation for him. He added that the cafeteria and recess yard hold the most significance to him.
“That’s the time where we were able to talk to friends and stuff, and obviously hang outside, building those bonds,” Sparks said.
“I have always wanted to come back here,” said Dan Ahearn, who was a student at the school in the ‘60s.
For a time capsule being made that day Ahearn brought a page from an old newspaper showing his 8th grade class during a trip to Washington, D.C.
“You can see how different the world was then, it was summer time but all the boys had sport coats and ties,” Ahearn said. “And the girls had to be in dresses.”
City Council President Marc Laplante said the school represents Lawrence’s past and future.
“We are tearing this down and building on its footprint,” Laplante said.
But while the school is being torn down, he said that some of the things that make the school unique will remain. Laplante said some inscriptions on walls and other architectural features will be saved.
“It’s an exciting time for the city of Lawrence,” said Suresh Bhatia, president of Atlantic Construction, which is helping to build the new school.
Bhatia said Leahy will be completely torn down and in its place a new, 4-1/2 story school will be built. He said the new school will be “curb to curb,” which is why in order to accommodate a playground they have designed one on the roof of the new building.
The new school will cost $103.7 million school and will accommodate 600 more students than the previous building, bringing the number from 400 to 1,000. The school is being built with COVID-19 relief funds and school building assistance money.
The name of the school comes from Capt. Francis M. Leahy, who lost his life during the World War I. Mariano said Leahy was a war hero who came from Lawrence and was famous for saying to his lieutenant before he died: “The command is forward, see the boys through.”
Mariano said this quote made it into newspapers across the country following his death.
The new school’s library will be named after Mariano.
“I am extremely overwhelmed with the number of people who have come,” said Mariano.”What is important to me is that I met a lot of students I had. It’s just is a reflection on what this building meant to them.”
