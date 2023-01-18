HAVERHILL — The Hunking School Drama Club will present “James and the Giant Peach Jr.” Friday, Jan. 20, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 21, at noon and 4 p.m. The show is based on one of Roald Dahl’s most poignantly quirky stories and is a brand new take on this “masterpeach” of a tale. This adventurous musical about courage and self-discovery is destined to be a classic.
When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that grows a tremendous peach, rolls it into the ocean and launches a journey of enormous proportions. James befriends a collection of singing insects that ride the giant piece of fruit across the ocean, facing hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements along the way.
Tickets, $5 per person, are available online at tinyurl.com/2p8z73da and will also be available at the door.
Hampstead invited to meet town reps on Jan. 21
HAMPSTEAD — The Hampstead Public Library will hold a town forum event Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The public will have the opportunity to meet and engage with representatives from different town boards, commissions, committees and clubs at this time.
More information can be found at hampsteadlibrary.org/slider/engage-your-community.
Annual Town Census to be sent out in mid-January
NORTH ANDOVER — The Annual Town Census will be mailed to residents mid-January.
Anyone who is leaving town for an extended period of time should call the Town Clerk’s Office at 978-688-9501.
All registered voters must return the census or will risk being removed from the voter rolls, per state law. Non-registered voters are also required to return the census.
This information is commonly used to verify a person’s residency for public school admittance, military benefits and in-state tuition reductions.
Residents cannot register to vote using the census form. To check to see if you are registered to vote and to find information on how to register to vote, visit sec.state.ma.us/ele/eleifv/howreg.htm. To register to vote online, visit sec.state.ma.us/ovr. A license or ID issued by the Registry of Motor Vehicles is needed to apply online.
New additions to Haverhill’s restaurant scene
HAVERHILL — The new Roasted Coffee Bar at 181 Groveland St., owned by Ben Graves, has become more than a neighborhood coffee shop. Since opening last June, the shop has expanded its offerings of various coffee styles and scratch-made food such as homemade southern style biscuits for sandwiches, French toast, smothered toasts, biscuit pot pies, and recently a variety of Belgian waffles that have exploded in popularity. Among the more than dozen sandwiches on the menu is the Spice of Life, which features buttermilk fried chicken, maple-sriracha syrup, cheddar cheese, bacon and house-made pickles.
Across town in Bradford’s Central Square, Bob LaPierre purchased the Village Square breakfast and lunch restaurant and was scheduled to open Jan. 19 as Bradford Village Square, also serving breakfast and lunch. “I’ll definitely have a different menu,” LaPierre said. “We’ll be offering traditional breakfast fare such as pancakes, French toast, eggs any style, bottomless coffee and more as well as lunch items such as soups, salads, sandwiches, wraps and burgers. I want our patrons to enjoy interacting with waitstaff and enjoy the experience.” He said his restaurant will be decorated with historical photos of Haverhill and of notable events in history.
Essex Heritage announces Partnership Grant Program
SALEM — Essex Heritage announced the start of its 25th annual Partnership Grant cycle for 2023. A dozen grants will be awarded to local organizations.
Applications may be submitted now through Friday, Feb. 24. Nonprofits in Essex County and municipal entities affiliated with one of the county’s 34 communities are eligible to apply. The application process has been designed with simplicity in mind, and applications should take less than an hour to complete.
Grants are available in four categories: Education, creating or further developing educational opportunities for youth; Interpretation, increasing awareness and understanding of the region’s heritage; Preservation, preserving or enhancing historic structures, landscapes and cultural resources, and Access and Inclusion, providing equitable experiences for residents and visitors to the Essex National Heritage Area.
The Partnership Grant Program is a matching grant program created to foster and support the stewardship activities of municipalities and organizations that share Essex Heritage’s mission to preserve and enhance the historic, cultural and natural resources of the Essex National Heritage Area.
For more information visit EssexHeritage.org or call 978-226-8154.
