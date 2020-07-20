NORTH ANDOVER — Local school and health officials have warned student-athletes who attended a recent sports clinic at North Andover High School that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.
School Superintendent Gregg Gilligan and the town Health Department said they notified students who attended the clinic about potential exposure to the virus after someone involved with the program tested positive.
"All individuals who were potentially exposed were contacted by the Board of Health and instructed to quarantine in an abundance of caution, and that clinic will remain closed," Gilligan said.
Because of privacy laws, the town is unable to release information about or discuss any individual COVID-19 cases, according to North Andover Health Director Brian LaGrasse. Due to those privacy laws, officials said they are releasing no other details about the clinic, students who were involved or how the potential exposure occurred.
Officials assured the public, however, that anyone linked to the sports clinic who has potential exposure to the virus has been notified.
"Individuals who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 have been contacted by the Board of Health," LaGrasse said.
Town Manager Melissa Rodrigues said the potential COVID-19 exposure was isolated to one high school athletic clinic and that no other North Andover programs, including Summer Fun, were affected.
"Our programs and clinics, under the direction of Executive Director of Youth and Recreation Services Rick Gorman and Director of Community Programs Rick Galante, have been a safe and fun environment for our attendees and counselors," Rodrigues said.