ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Prevention and Substance Abuse Project hosted its first quarterly event of the year on Saturday, complete with booths for vendors and speeches by various people involved in treatment programs of their own.
The morning event was held at the Greater Lawrence Technical School in Andover and drew around 40 people.
Organizations represented included the Psychological Center, a nonprofit that serves the Greater Lawrence community, and Essex County Community Outreach, among others. Several elected officials were also present.
The event was meant to educate the community on prevention and drug addiction awareness.
