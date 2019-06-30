ANDOVER — Home for college break, Hayes Linzer said he's is ready for another great summer working as a lifeguard at Pomps Pond.
Now open for the summer season, Pomps Pond, is part of the town's Recreation Park complex located off Abbot Street.
Andover residents can purchase season passes directly at the pond.
Linzer, 20, a 2017 Andover High School graduate, has worked at the pond for the past four years, he said.
Now a Boston College student majoring in history and accounting, Linzer is looking forward to summer days at Pomps Pond full time.
Linzer was one of numerous lifeguards working Saturday at the pond, although the threat of thunder and lightning storms kept the beach from filling up all day.
He said he and his fellow employees are all trained lifeguards that have taken CPR and first aid training.
"It's fun and it's great be able to hang out and see kids from Andover," Linzer said.
Those who jump out of boats and swim under the docks could get warnings from him, however, he said.
No swimming is allowed at Pomps Pond unless lifeguards are on duty. Other pond rules include no smoking, alcoholic beverages or dogs are allowed.
Proper bathing attire is also required at all times, according to a posted list of rules.
The pond comprises 16 of the 62 acres in the town's Recreation Park complex. Pomps Pond offers a spacious sunbathing area, recreational swimming, shaded picnic grounds, children's playground area, volleyball net, sailboat, canoe, and kayak rentals, bathrooms, showers, and a concession stand, according the town's website.
Pomps Pond is open until Aug. 25. Daily hours are noon until 7 p.m., according to the recreation department's website.
For more information, check out the pond's website at andoverrec.com/pompspond/.
