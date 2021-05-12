METHUEN — Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley is looking for donations of summer fun toys at a "roll thru event" planned for May 22.
"Due to COVID-19 restrictions, most of our children have been sitting in front of their computers taking part in their daily lessons. We at FKMV are hoping we can, with your help, make this a fun, healthy and active summer vacation time for all our kids currently in the care of the Lawrence and Haverhill Department of Children and Families," said Larry Giordano, president and founder of the nonprofit.
Donations of one or more of the following items are needed: Water tables, hula hoops, jump ropes, slip 'n slides, sand table, splash pad, splash sprinkler, water spray sprinkler, lawn games, sports equipment, bubble wand sets, walkie talkies, kids cornhole or lawn games, sidewalk chalk, garden tool sets, stomp rockets, capture the flag game, bathing suits for boys and girls, suntan lotion, bath towels and flip flops.
"These are merely suggestions. Use your imagination," Giordano said.
No water guns of any kind will be accepted, however.
The donations can be dropped off at the "roll thru event" May 22 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Son's of Italy Hall, 459 Merrimack St., Methuen.
Call FKMV at 978-771-2150 with questions.
"With your help, we can ensure a meaningful, fun and active vacation season for these kids and their foster families," Giordano said.