LAWRENCE — It was finally cool and sunny on Saturday, which made for perfect weather for Sports Day.
People of all ages gathered on the O'Connell South Common to compete in softball, water games, volleyball and cornhole. There were also other activities like Zumba and dominos to entertain anyone.
The Lawrence Fire Department softball team went head-to-head against the Lawrence Women's Softball League team — the firefighters won. However, everyone was all smiles to be outside on such a beautiful day.
The community event was sponsored by the Lawrence Police and Fire departments, as well as the Board of Health and some local businesses.
Police were teaching children not to bully and giving out junior police officer stickers.