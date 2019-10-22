LAWRENCE — Last week’s nor’easter not only downed trees throughout the region and left thousands of people without electricity; it also capsized a boat that is critical to teaching children about science and nature.
Docked at the Abe Bashara Boathouse, the vessel belongs to the Greater Lawrence Community Boating Program and Greater Lawrence Rowing.
Boating Program Executive Director Jed Koehler said the science boat, a former 23-foot-long scallop harvesting boat that was donated about six years ago, is used as an educational platform.
“We take them out to teach them how to test for water quality, how to catch crayfish with traps, and we take them on trips to clean the river and learn about nature,” Koehler said.
The boat’s engine, which cost $8,000, was donated by the Rotary Club of Lawrence and also funded through other donations and grants.
He said that when the nor’easter blew through the area last Wednesday night into Thursday, the science boat sank.
“The wind and the waves were so heavy that our docks and our boats were going up and down at the same time,” Koehler said. “Because the boat is so heavy, the dock and the boat were going up and down, opposite of each other, which resulted in the boat being submerged.”
He said it likely happened Thursday about 3 a.m.
Once he learned what had happened, Koehler reached out to Rocky Morrison, president of Clean River Project in Methuen.
“Jed knew I had two pontoons with hoists, but we had to call in divers to hook onto the boat, which was in about 20 feet of water and was still tied to the dock,” Morrison said. “Divers from Aquatics Escapes Dive Center in Londonderry were in the water for a few hours and after attaching a large air bag and inflating it, they raised the stern of boat to the surface.”
Morrison said the divers used the same kind of air bags his nonprofit organization uses to lift submerged vehicles from the Merrimack River.
“Once we raised the stern out of the water, we towed it back toward the ramp and so as not to damage its motor, then we called in Martineau’s Towing in Methuen, which brought a large crane truck,” Morrison said. “They backed up to the ramp and ran a cable to the boat to lift the stern out of the water, then they dragged the boat back to shore.”
To get the boat out of the water was a huge undertaking by some very professional people, Koehler said.
“The boat did sustain some damages, but we’re hoping it can be repaired. The motor will need to be serviced, but we’re hoping that it can be saved,” he said.
“Everyone involved in salvaging this boat from the river donated their time and efforts,” he added. “Rocky pulled it all together, calling the divers and calling the towing company so that our kids didn’t lose their favorite science boat.”