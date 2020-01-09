NORTH ANDOVER — Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues has recommended a 3.6% increase in spending for all departments, including the schools.
Superintendent Gregg Gilligan, however, says the schools need a larger 4.52% increase, presenting a recommended budget Thursday evening at a meeting of the School Committee.
The difference amounts to about $468,000, according to James Mealey, assistant superintendent for finance and operations.
Gilligan said the increase he is recommending is necessary. For example, he pointed out, the district has an increasing number of students for whom English is their second language.
North Andover has students from 25 different countries who speak 37 languages, he said. That is why he is recommending the hiring of another teacher focusing on English as a second language.
The proposed budget also calls for hiring a parent liaison, who will help the families of English-language learners make the transition into the North Andover schools.
Gilligan wants to hire three more elementary teachers to reduce class sizes. Lower class sizes, he said, improve learning.
He also seeks a full-time assistant principal at Atkinson Elementary School, a fourth sixth-grade teacher at North Andover Middle School and another special education teacher at North Andover High School.
Gilligan called his proposed spending plan a "no-frills budget."
Many of the North Andover public schools' 4,759 students have serious needs and "my obligation is to identify what those needs are," he said.
School Committee Chairman David Torrisi said he is "extremely proud" of the work Gilligan, Mealey, Assistant Superintendent Lorene Marx and Special Education Director Marci Boccuzzi have done in preparing the budget.
"It is sustainable," he said of the proposed spending.
Torrisi said a confrontation between Murphy-Rodrigues and the School Committee "does no good for anyone."
Gilligan said he meets regularly with the town manager and works well with her.
Board of Selectmen Chairman Richard Vaillancourt said he is confident the difference will be worked out.
"It's still early," he said. "We collaborate well."
Vaillancourt suggested the School Committee prioritize the new positions so that some of them could be included within a budget with a 3.6% increase.
Christine Allen, a former School Committee member who now serves on the Finance Committee, said she is pleased that the proposed budget identifies students' needs.
The school budget for the current fiscal year, which will end June 30, is $50,700,170. Gilligan is proposing a $52,992,923 spending plan for the next fiscal year.
North Andover is a wealthy community – yet it spends much less per pupil than the state average, Mealey pointed out. The most recent figures, for 2018, showed North Andover spending $12,121 per pupil compared to the state average of $15,959, he said.
The School Committee will hold a public hearing on the recommended budget next Thursday at 7 p.m. in the school administration office at 566 Main St.