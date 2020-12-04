The search for an interim superintendent has narrowed to two candidates — Kathleen Alward Smith, a former superintendent in Brockton, and former Andover Superintendent Claudia Bach, according to an email sent to parents from School Committee Chair Shannon Scully.
The new interim superintendent will take over for Sheldon Berman, who is leaving the district at the end of the month, and will finish out the school year as district officials search for a permanent replacement. The two women were chosen from 14 candidates interviewed by a group of 10 school district and town officials, Scully said.
In an interview with the Andover Townsman last month, Berman said the interim superintendent will continue to oversee the hybrid and remote education model, negotiate contracts with eight bargaining units and finalize the 2022 budget. Much of the work has already been started, so the woman who is hired for the six-month term will have "a fairly smooth ride for the rest of the year," he said.
Smith is the candidate with the experience in helping a district navigate during a pandemic. After having served as the Brockton Superintendent for six years she went to Salem Public Schools as an interim superintendent from July 2019 to 2020. During her time in Salem, she led the implementation of remote learning last spring, according to her resume.
Bach is well known in town, having served as the district's superintendent from 1998 to 2010. She then became the director for education policy, preparation and leadership for the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. She retired from her most recent job in 2013. She currently sits on the board for The Pike School in Andover, according to her resume.
The School Committee will publicly interview each candidate at its remote committee meeting on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. The committee will also be sending out a survey after the interviews then the interim superintendent will be formally hired at the Dec. 17 meeting.
The meetings can be viewed on Andover public access television — Comcast channel 99, Verizon channel 43 or by streaming from the Andover TV website.