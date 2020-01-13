ANDOVER — Superintendent Sheldon Berman has presented a budget to the School Committee that falls within the fiscal guidelines set by Town Manager Andrew Flanagan.
Berman's proposed spending plan for the fiscal year that will begin July 1 totals $89 million, an increase of nearly 3.6% over the budget for the current period. Flanagan recommended an increase of 3.86%, which would bring the total to $89.2 million.
The numbers could easily change, however. Berman noted that it is not yet known how much of an impact settlements with school workers' unions will have on school spending.
The School Committee and the Andover Education Association are negotiating wages for the teachers.
Berman identified several areas that have added significantly to the budget. The cost of transporting special education students increased by $627,526, he said.
Step and track changes for teachers added another $1.25 million, according to his budget. Legal costs for negotiations increased by $75,000, while transportation for homeless students rose by $45,000.
The athletics budget climbed by $99,306.
Additional meetings on the spending plan are scheduled before the School Committee votes.