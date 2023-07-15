Fali Sherpid, of Methuen, attends the farmers’ market at Nevins Memorial Library, at 305 Broadway, each month. He returns to his home with bags of fresh produce – especially the local Carlisle honey.
“Sometimes the prices are cheaper,” Sherpid said, blaming inflation for the skyrocketing prices he sees for produce and other goods in supermarkets.
Many are looking for better ways to spend their money on groceries nowadays, and Groundwork Lawrence is hoping to serve as a solution.
The organization is offering the Methuen Groundwork Farmers’ Market each Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through late October. The market has fresh and local produce at affordable prices as well as baked goods, honey and eggs.
The market comes as many people suffer from food insecurity, or being in a state without sufficient access or availability to quality and quantity of food. In the U.S., food access difficulties have risen sharply since the Covid-19 pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, nearly one in four households across the nation had experienced food insecurity.
“There definitely was an increase in need during the pandemic,” said Jorge Hernandez, the education and workforce programs director with Groundwork Lawrence. “I think that spoke to what we were all going through at that time, trying to go about our day-to-day.”
Riverdale Farm is located in Groton, just 30 miles away. The farm grows a variety of produce as well as seedlings and plants for people’s gardens.
The market and farm accept SNAP, EBT, WIC and senior coupons and also participates in the Healthy Incentives Program (HIP). Through HIP, people are able to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables by receiving $1 for each dollar of SNAP benefits. Households of one to two people receive up to $40 each month. For households of three to five people it is up to $60 per month, and households with six or more people can receive up to $80 a month.
“The important thing is that the poor people can eat healthy,” said Canneni Moquete of Riverdale Farm.
Riverdale Farm offers a variety of produce at more affordable prices. Many items, such as potatoes, onions, beats and zucchini, are just $2.50 per pound. Tomatoes, peppers and eggplant go for $3.50 a pound.
“It’s really important because when you pick fresh it comes with all the nutrients,” Moquete said, adding that a lot of the vegetables were picked just that morning prior to being sold at the market.
This is unlike what is found at supermarkets, where items are picked at farms, shipped often across the country, placed on shelves or in bins, where they may sit for a day or more. Prices at supermarkets are also oftentimes higher, as they reflect costs of labor, delivery and farming.
“I find a lot of things here that are expensive at the supermarket,” Camelia Ampero said.
Groundwork Lawrence also hosts two farmers markets in Lawrence. On Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., residents can visit the Campagnone North Common, at 155 Haverhill St. Each Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. there is another market at the O’Connell South Common, at 65 S. Union St.
Hernandez also said that there is a winter market offered, so almost all months are covered to ensure farmers market access.
“I think it’s important in regards to having all these products offered by local vendors,” Hernandez said. “I think there’s a desire for individuals to know where their food is coming from, and there’s an opportunity to maybe purchase items that may not be found in supermarkets.”
