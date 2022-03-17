In May 2020, Jeanmely Rojas Nunez, 15, spoke no English when she arrived with her family from the Dominican Republic to Lawrence at the pandemic’s outset.
Fast forward to last Friday, and Nunez, now 17 and a Lawrence High senior, accompanied by LHS sophomore and teammate Alysia Brito, were ferried by limousine to Burlington to receive a $20,000 college scholarship.
At the New England business offices of the international information technology company, CGI, the students were feted for the mobile app — Vid-you — they created in the CGI IT Girl Challenge for the Boston area.
The Lawrence girls’ Vid-yu app links learners to online tutors and videos. It was born of Nunez’ drive to learn English in a time of social distancing and sheltering in place.
She immersed herself in videos and Zoom sessions and practiced the language and its required mouth movements in front of a mirror at home.
Her immediate motivation was to pass a language test that would allow her to join the junior class. She didn’t expect her learning journey to take her where it has.
“I feel like this is a dream,” said Nunez, spreading her arms out at her sides in a CGI conference room.
The Lawrence girls’ triumph was a testament to grit and diligence, the result of a willingness to take on challenges many people would find daunting and, through perseverance, reap the benefits of their labors.
Nunez’ achievement was particularly impressive, given the language hurdles she cleared in a short period and with aplomb.
Her school teachers soon noticed her improvement and early in her junior year she was promoted to honors classes where she continued to perform A-level work.
Lawrence High School guidance counselor June Choi said Nunez is extremely kind and respectful. Each day Choi hears a positive report about Nunez from her teachers; just yesterday her AP art teacher raved about Nunez’ project.
“She is a superstar in every way,” Choi said.
Last November, Choi immediately thought of Nunez and her interest in information technology when Junior Achievement of Northern New England informed the school about the opportunity to train and mentor with CGI in an app creation competition.
Junior Achievement partners with CGI on education initiatives. The IT Girl Challenge is part of a larger K-12 STEM@CGI program that targets groups of people underrepresented in STEM fields, including women, minorities and the economically disadvantaged.
Five teams enrolled in the competition. The others were Boston Academy, the Boston Latin School, Burlington High School and the Squash Busters of Lawrence, said Tiersa Carlos, the Junior Achievement program manager.
Each of the other teams had four members making Nunez and Brito the only duo.
The teams met via Zoom with their CGI mentors each week for 90-minute sessions as the teams chose apps to make, designed them through information technology software and, finally, made videos to present their projects.
Nunez and Brito worked with mentors Linda Vouture and Swati Amrute. The I.T. Girl Challenge Boston lead was Tanuja Thikekar.
In February the teams presented to the judges, business leaders from Blue Cross Blue Shield, Microsoft, Point32Health and Santander.
Following a drum roll Nunez and Brito were announced winners. Nunez screamed, shook her head and fell to her knees.
Last Friday at the CGI celebration, CGI employees said they had learned as much from the Lawrence girls as the girls had learned from them.
The girls demonstrated courage and commitments. They undertook challenges learned from mistakes
“The one thing I learned from them was to take a chance,” said CGI mentor Vaishali Gade.
In her address to the room, Nunez said she remembers best having to struggle to find the solution to code problems when creating the app.
Both girls remembered their decision to move the shooting of a portion of their video from the school hallways, which were loud, to the quiet — but extreme cold — of the football field.
CGI Vice President Sandy Maloney told the room that she welcomes the changing world of which these girls are a part.
When Maloney went to an engineering college the male-to-female ratio was 5 men for every woman.
“It was hard,” she said. “No one wanted to be your friend. Every one wanted to date you. I’m glad the world has changed.”
Nunez and Brito know what they want to do.
Brito has her eyes set on attending Boston University.
Nunez has been accepted to colleges including UMass Lowell, Providence College, Merrimack College and the Wentworth Institute of Technology.
“Wherever she goes, they will be fortunate to have her,” Choi said.